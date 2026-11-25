While planning an ideal weekend getaway, we settled on a route that brought together three faiths — Jainism, Christianity and Hinduism — across destinations located within a 100-kilometre radius of one another.
Our first stop was Shravanabelagola in Hassan district, best known for its Gommateshwara Bahubali statue. Its name combines Sanskrit and Kannada words reflecting the town’s ascetic heritage and central water body. Shravana comes from sramana — a Jain ascetic or monk, while Belagola combines the Kannada words bili (white) and kola (pond). Together, the name means the ‘White Pond of the Shravana’, referring to the water body nestled between Vindhyagiri and Chandragiri hills.
Son of the first Jain Tirthankara, Rishabhanatha, Bahubali defeated his elder brother Bharatha in a succession duel but soon renounced his kingdom, disillusioned by material greed. He meditated motionlessly until vines and anthills grew around him, eventually attaining moksha after 12 years. Regarded as the world’s largest freestanding monolithic sculpture, the statue was commissioned by general Chavundaraya and carved around 981 CE under the Western Ganga dynasty.
Our next stop was Shettihalli Church, 78 km west of Hassan, on the banks of the Gorur Dam reservoir. Built in the 1860s by French missionaries, the Gothic-style Rosary Church features a Latin cross plan and was constructed mainly using brick and mortar. Against the blue expanse of the Hemavathi River, its ruins make a striking sight. The church was abandoned after the dam and reservoir were constructed in 1960 and remains submerged for nearly three months each monsoon.
From the Hemavathi to the Cauvery, we travelled another 85 km south to Kannambadi, on the outskirts of Mysuru, along the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) backwaters. The village was relocated to Hosa Kannambadi to make way for the KRS dam, constructed in 1930. Its 12th-century Chalukya-style temple was submerged and remained underwater for more than 70 years.
Between 2003 and 2017, the Khoday Foundation dismantled the structure stone by stone and reconstructed it on higher ground near Hosa Kannambadi.