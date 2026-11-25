While planning an ideal weekend getaway, we settled on a route that brought together three faiths — Jainism, Christianity and Hinduism — across destinations located within a 100-kilometre radius of one another.

Our first stop was Shravanabelagola in Hassan district, best known for its Gommateshwara Bahubali statue. Its name combines Sanskrit and Kannada words reflecting the town’s ascetic heritage and central water body. Shravana comes from sramana — a Jain ascetic or monk, while Belagola combines the Kannada words bili (white) and kola (pond). Together, the name means the ‘White Pond of the Shravana’, referring to the water body nestled between Vindhyagiri and Chandragiri hills.

Son of the first Jain Tirthankara, Rishabhanatha, Bahubali defeated his elder brother Bharatha in a succession duel but soon renounced his kingdom, disillusioned by material greed. He meditated motionlessly until vines and anthills grew around him, eventually attaining moksha after 12 years. Regarded as the world’s largest freestanding monolithic sculpture, the statue was commissioned by general Chavundaraya and carved around 981 CE under the Western Ganga dynasty.