The village also offers an opportunity to understand the pastoral traditions of the Monpa community, particularly the Brokpa herders whose lives are closely connected to the surrounding mountains. Yak herding remains an important part of the local economy and everyday life, with families moving their herds to higher alpine pastures during the warmer months. Observing the herders and their animals, while being mindful of their routines and seeking permission before approaching, offers a closer look at a way of life shaped by seasonal movement and the demands of high-altitude living. Food is another way to experience this pastoral culture. Visitors may get an opportunity to try suja, the traditional butter tea prepared with yak butter or chhurpi, a local yak cheese available in hard and soft varieties. These staples are closely associated with life in the Himalayan highlands and offer a taste of the region’s food traditions. During June and July, some local families also venture into the higher pastures to harvest caterpillar fungus, locally known as keeda jadi. This seasonal activity is part of the area’s traditional livelihood, although visitors should not assume access to the harvesting grounds without local arrangements.

For those wishing to venture further into the valley, Chuna is another area to explore. Situated higher up the Goshu Chu valley, it serves as a high-altitude camping area and provides access to the surrounding mountain terrain. However, given Mago’s proximity to sensitive border areas, visitors should travel only with appropriate local guidance and check the necessary permissions before planning excursions. The terrain and altitude also call for adequate preparation, particularly for those attempting longer walks.

As evening approaches, the valley takes on a different character. With little commercial activity and minimal light pollution, clear nights can offer excellent opportunities for stargazing. The open mountain landscape provides an uninterrupted view of the night sky, while the quiet surroundings make an overnight stay an experience in itself. Temperatures can drop sharply after sunset, so suitable winter clothing is essential, even outside the colder months.