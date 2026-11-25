The Anant Anadi Vadnagar Archaeological Experiential Museum in Gujarat has become the first and only museum in India to receive Germany’s Red Dot: Best of the Best Award 2026 in the Exhibition Design category. Opened in early 2025, the museum offers visitors a different way to explore Vadnagar’s history, turning archaeological discoveries into an immersive experience spread across nine thematic galleries.
Begin with the specially designed walkway suspended above a 4,000-square-metre excavation site. From here, visitors can look 16 to 18 metres below ground at exposed
ancient walls, structural remains and layers of soil preserved where archaeologists discovered them. Rather than viewing artefacts in isolation, the experience offers a closer understanding of how the town evolved over centuries.
The galleries trace more than 2,500 years of continuous habitation, with the museum’s architecture drawing inspiration from seven layers of rammed earth that represent the town’s different cultural periods. These include the Mauryan, Indo-Greek, Kshatrapa, Maitraka, Solanki, Sultanate and Mughal eras. More than 5,000 artefacts recovered during Archaeological Survey of India excavations between 2016 and 2022 form part of the collection. Coins, pottery, shell bangles, tools and sculptures sit alongside organic remains such as ancient food grains and skeletal finds, offering insights into the everyday lives, diets and trade practices of earlier communities. Another section explores Vadnagar’s multi-faith heritage, highlighting the coexistence of Hindu, Buddhist and Jain traditions. A full-scale spatialrecreation of an ancient Buddhist monastery and stupa complex is among the notable exhibits.
Designed by Design Factory India, the 12,500-square-metre museum also incorporates spatial projections, soundscapes and interactive digital installations. Younger visitors can handle tactile replicas of ancient toys and musical instruments, while a mock excavation zone allows children to try their hand at uncovering objects. Together, these experiences make the museum an engaging stop for families and history enthusiasts exploring Gujarat.