The Anant Anadi Vadnagar Archaeological Experiential Museum in Gujarat has become the first and only museum in India to receive Germany’s Red Dot: Best of the Best Award 2026 in the Exhibition Design category. Opened in early 2025, the museum offers visitors a different way to explore Vadnagar’s history, turning archaeological discoveries into an immersive experience spread across nine thematic galleries.

Begin with the specially designed walkway suspended above a 4,000-square-metre excavation site. From here, visitors can look 16 to 18 metres below ground at exposed

ancient walls, structural remains and layers of soil preserved where archaeologists discovered them. Rather than viewing artefacts in isolation, the experience offers a closer understanding of how the town evolved over centuries.