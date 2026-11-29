Finland has more reindeer than humans in the Northern Lapland region. Against a human population of 1,75,000, the region is home to around 2,00,000 of these antlered dwellers. The Sami, an indigenous Arctic community spread across Finland, Norway, Sweden and Russia’s Kola Peninsula, are traditionally reindeer herders, making the animals an integral part of their cultural identity.

Reindeer herding is an age-old Sami practice governed by a closely observed ownership system. Every reindeer in Finland belongs to someone. At around six months of age, they are marked near their ears with individual identifiers. Finland has approximately 18,000 registered ear marks, helping herders distinguish their animals. During summer, the reindeer are allowed to roam freely through the forests, returning to their owners in autumn.

“The whole region unites to bring back the reindeer. Military helicopters are sent to find them in the forest, and many Sami herders go into the forest themselves to locate the animals and bring them back. There is a huge investment in the process of getting them back, but we all support it. This is a cultural practice in Lapland, as our reindeer are semi-domesticated,” says Aino, a reindeer walk guide at Apukka Resort.

As she walks a reindeer through the snow-covered pine trees, she explains the traditions surrounding its meat. “When a reindeer is butchered for meat, we believe in using everything and letting nothing go to waste. The skin and fur are used to make hides, the body is used for meat, the bones are fed to dogs and even the hardest part of their body, their toenails, are used to make a broth after boiling them for eight hours. It’s bad luck to waste anything from a reindeer.”