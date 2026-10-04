The Spirit of Zurich

History is everywhere, but never overbearing. Old beams and stone stay alongside red leather and a striking lapis lazuli wall. Behind the bar is an extraordinary collection: more than 650 whiskies and 1,200 spirits from around the world, catalogued not only alphabetically but by flavour profile. Bartenders guide guests through the selection without jargon or judgement. “For those interested, we aim to serve drinks with stories, about distilleries in remote valleys, ageing processes shaped by climate, and why one whisky tastes faintly of sea-air while another leans towards dried fruit and honey,” says a server.

The collection rewards curiosity. A familiar whisky can lead to something from an obscure distillery; a preference for smoke can open the door to peat, salt or spice. It is this sense of discovery, rather

than the sheer number of bottles, that gives the bar its character. Cocktails follow

the same philosophy: inventive but restrained, rooted in classic technique rather than theatrical flair.

But Widder’s real distinction may be its relationship with music. Jazz has long been part of its DNA, and twice a month the bar becomes an intimate jazz venue. “I am a music lover and enjoy coming here as twice a month the bar transforms into Zurich’s most discreet jazz venue,” says Lena Müller, a local lawyer.

Each evening features three sets by three different artists, with musicians performing within the room rather than from a distant stage. Glasses clink, conversations soften and, for a while, the bar

feels suspended between a club, a listening room and a drawing room.

Some bars are about being seen; others about being impressed. Widder Bar is about staying.