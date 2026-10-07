Four Indian beaches to visit for a different shade of sand

These coastal destinations offer mineral-rich shores and dark sands, a striking alternative to the usual golden-azure backdrop...

TILMATI BEACH, KARNATAKA

Near the Karnataka-Goa border in Karwar, Tilmati is known for its dark, almost black sand. Its name comes from til (sesame) and mati (soil), referring to the resemblance between the sand and black sesame seeds. The secluded beach can be reached from the Majali area by boat or along a rough trail, making the journey part of the experience. Karnataka Tourism lists Tilmati among Karwar’s quieter beaches.

KALIPUR AND LAMIYA BAY, ANDAMAN

In North Andaman, the beaches around Diglipur offer a quieter coastal experience. Kalipur is recognised as a turtle-nesting beach and Lamiya Bay sits close to the route towards Saddle Peak, the highest point in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The area is better suited to travellers looking for quiet beach walks, forest trails and wildlife experiences.