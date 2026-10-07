The Madhugiri detour

The weather forecast had promised a typically overcast Wednesday with little more than a stray drizzle. A grey sky was hardly a reason to stay indoors, so we set out for a day of high-altitude history and monolithic landscapes, beginning with Namada Chilume before taking on the fort at Madhugiri and ending at Sira in Tumakuru.

Instead of taking the usual turn towards Dabaspete from the Bengaluru-Tumakuru highway, we continued towards Tumakuru, adding about 10 km to the journey and stopped for breakfast at Siddaganga Hotel on Belagumba Road. A plate of steaming idli and a masala vada later, we were back on the road towards SH94.

The route took us through the green Devarayanadurga forest landscape, a refreshing change from the highway. Namada Chilume, a natural spring traditionally associated with Lord Rama, lies within this forested region and is also recognised as a nearby attraction by Karnataka Tourism.

We reached at around 8am, paid the `20 entry fee and walked towards the spring. The Karnataka Forest Department maintains the area, including a deer enclosure and a medicinal plant section. The spring emerges from a small opening in the rock and is associated with a local Ramayana legend. According to the belief, Rama needed water to apply a nama to his forehead and shot an arrow into the rock when none was available, creating the spring. The name Namada Chilume refers to this association with the tilak or nama.

We took a sip of the cool spring water before wandering around the enclosure. Deer moved quietly beneath the trees, making the stop feel far removed from the bustle of Bengaluru. It was a calm beginning to a day that would soon become considerably more strenuous.