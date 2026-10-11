No Stone Left Unturned

It could be a postcard from southern Georgia: the Mtkvari River winding past the foothills of the Erusheti Mountain in Samtskhe–Javakheti. But Vardzia was never built for the view. In the 12th century, Georgians carved an entire fortress into the mountain, concealing a city from invading armies.

Today, after a minibus drops you at its entrance, the mountain slowly gives up its secrets. Designated an Immovable Cultural Monument of National Significance, Vardzia unfolds across 13 rock-cut levels, connected by narrow tunnels, stone steps and winding paths. Once home to thousands, its honeycomb of chambers held living quarters, churches, wine cellars, a pharmacy, bakery, library and forge. Even its 900-year-old plumbing system looks surprisingly familiar.

As you climb deeper into the mountain, the experience becomes almost cinematic. Sunlight slips through openings carved into the rock, while the river glints far below. Footsteps echo through passageways that suddenly open into chambers, chapels and unexpected corners. It is easy to imagine the bustle of the city that once occupied this seemingly impossible landscape.

Begun under King Giorgi III and completed by his daughter, Queen Tamar, Vardzia became both a fortified city and monastery. At its height, almost 20,000 people lived within the cliff, while its concealed chambers could shelter up to 45,000. Today, the monastery remains active, with two monks and a helper living on its premises.

The spiritual heart of Vardzia is the Church of the Dormition, consecrated in 1185. Step inside and the cool, hushed air gives way to luminous medieval frescoes covering the ceiling and upper walls. Made with natural pigments—including the difficult-to-create blue sourced from Afghanistan—the paintings narrate biblical stories alongside portraits of the Georgian royal family. Among them is the remarkably preserved King Giorgi III and a rare image of Queen Tamar, one of only four surviving depictions of the monarch.

Scarred by invasions and earthquakes, Vardzia feels less like a monument than a memory carved into stone: a place where faith, ingenuity and resilience have endured for centuries.