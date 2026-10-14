Barot Valley: A guide to Himachal Pradesh’s riverside retreat

Tucked away in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, Barot Valley offers a mix of river-based activities, forest trails, mountain villages and colonial-era engineering. Developed in connection with the Shanan Hydel Project in the 1920s, the valley is an appealing destination for travellers looking to explore the region beyond its more frequented hill stations. A two to three-day itinerary allows time for its riverside landscapes, nearby villages and walking trails.
Begin with trout fishing along the Uhl River. The Uhl River is central to Barot’s appeal, with its rocky banks and flowing waters providing opportunities for fishing and riverside walks. Anglers can enquire about permits and current regulations with the local fisheries department before fishing, as licences and seasonal restrictions may apply. Those who prefer a quieter experience can spend the morning walking along accessible stretches of the river and taking in views of the surrounding pine and deodar forests.
Dedicate part of the afternoon to learning about the Shanan Hydel Project, an important part of Barot’s development. The associated infrastructure reflects the engineering ambitions of the British period.
Set aside the second day for an excursion towards Rajgundha, known for its open meadows, mountain scenery and walking routes. The journey offers a change from Barot’s riverside setting, with forested stretches giving way to more open landscapes.
Nearby villages such as Bada Gran and Lohardi offer a glimpse of rural life in the region. Look out for traditional wooden houses, slate roofs and local building styles shaped by the mountain climate.
If time permits, explore the surroundings of Nargu Wildlife Sanctuary, known for its forested terrain and Himalayan biodiversity. Check local access conditions before planning a walk, as not all routes may be open or suitable for independent visitors. Birdwatchers should carry binoculars and maintain a respectful distance from wildlife. Round off the trip with siddu, a steamed wheat preparation traditionally served with ghee or trout cooked with simple local spices where available.