Meeting Maa

Durga Puja pandal hopping is as much a travel experience as it is a celebration of faith. Moving between elaborately designed pandals, sampling regional festive food, watching cultural performances and observing how different communities celebrate the festival offers a rewarding way to explore a city. While Kolkata remains the undisputed centre of the grand festive celebrations, cities across India bring their own traditions, artistic interpretations and community spirit to the festivities. From historic neighbourhoods to bustling urban centres, here are six cities to explore during Pujo
KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL
The Centre of Durga Puja
Kolkata sets the benchmark for Durga Puja, with neighbourhoods transforming into an expansive showcase of art, architecture, craftsmanship and community celebrations. Recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the festival draws visitors to pandals that range from traditional structures to ambitious contemporary installations. North Kolkata is known for its heritage celebrations and traditional family pujas, with Sovabazar Rajbari offering a glimpse into the city’s older customs. In South Kolkata — Suruchi Sangha, Jodhpur Park and Hindustan Park are popular stops for elaborate themes, artistic installations and festive crowds. Salt Lake and Lake Town add another dimension, with grand structures and striking lighting displays. Exploring these distinct neighbourhoods offers a sense of how the festival balances inherited traditions with contemporary creativity.
DELHI
Bengali traditions and community gatherings
Delhi’s Durga Puja celebrations are centred on community gatherings, with Chittaranjan Park, popularly known as CR Park, becoming a focal point during the festival. Its neighbourhood pujas bring together traditional rituals, cultural programmes and food stalls serving Bengali favourites. K-Block, Mela Ground and Navapalli are among the areas to explore for pandal visits, festive performances and the opportunity to sample dishes such as kathi rolls, chops and biryani. The celebrations extend beyond South Delhi, with residential communities across Noida and Gurugram also organising their own pujas. For visitors, CR Park offers a convenient way to experience Bengali festive culture through its food, music, rituals and neighbourhood atmosphere.
MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA
Puja with a glamorous edge
Mumbai’s Durga Puja celebrations combine Bengali traditions with the city’s cosmopolitan character, bringing together community gatherings, cultural performances and elaborate pandal designs. North Bombay Sarbojanin in Santacruz is among the best-known celebrations, attracting visitors for its festive atmosphere and high-profile associations. Lokhandwala Durgotsav in Andheri is another popular stop, with its cultural programmes, food stalls and community festivities. Visitors can also explore celebrations around Shivaji Park and Dadar, where Bengali associations organise pujas that bring residents together for rituals, music and food. From traditional offerings to evening performances, Mumbai’s pandals provide an opportunity to experience how the festival has become part of the city’s wider cultural calendar.
BHUBANESWAR, ODISHA
Puja amid the city’s spiritual heritage
Bhubaneswar transforms into a breathtaking spectacle during Durga Puja, renowned for its lavish, grand-scale thematic pandals. Key hubs like Saheed Nagar, Nayapalli and Rasulgarh draw millions of devotees with intricate designs replicating famous world heritage monuments and futuristic architectural concepts. Beyond the stunning visual artistry, the city shines under mesmerising, kilometre-long street light illuminations. Festive evenings vibrate with dhanuchi dance performances to traditional beatings of the dhak. The celebrations culminate on Vijayadashami with majestic Ravana Podi fireworks, after which grand processions head to Kuakhai and Daya rivers for the sacred idol immersion rituals (Bhasani Jatra).
GUWAHATI, ASSAM
Northeast India’s festive showcase
Guwahati is a strong choice for travellers looking to experience Durga Puja in the Northeast, where community-organised celebrations bring neighbourhoods together through elaborate pandals, lighting and cultural programmes that mimic Kolkata. Latasil, Uzan Bazar and areas along GS Road are useful starting points for exploring the city’s festivities. Tokobari Barowari is another established celebration, with a history dating back to 1942. Beyond the decorated structures, visitors can expect a mix of traditional rituals, local food stalls and performances that reflect the city’s cultural diversity. Exploring several neighbourhoods also offers a chance to see how different organising committees interpret the festival through their own designs and community traditions.
BENGALURU, KARNATAKA
A celebration across the city
Bengaluru’s Durga Puja celebrations reflect the city’s diverse communities, with several Bengali associations organising multi-day programmes featuring rituals, performances and festive food. In Koramangala, Sarathi Socio-Cultural Trust hosts a major community celebration with cultural events and food stalls. Ulsoor’s Bengalee Association, one of the city’s oldest Bengali community organisations, is a good choice for those interested in established traditions and rituals. In Whitefield, the Poorva Bangalore Cultural Association hosts its puja near the KTPO area, attracting visitors from across eastern Bengaluru. South-eastern neighbourhoods offer further options, including BARSHA in HSR Layout and Sarjapur’s community celebrations. Across these venues, visitors can experience dhak performances, dhunuchi contests, cultural evenings and traditional bhog. Together, they make Bengaluru a rewarding destination for exploring Durga Puja in the South.