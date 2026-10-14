Meeting Maa

Durga Puja pandal hopping is as much a travel experience as it is a celebration of faith. Moving between elaborately designed pandals, sampling regional festive food, watching cultural performances and observing how different communities celebrate the festival offers a rewarding way to explore a city. While Kolkata remains the undisputed centre of the grand festive celebrations, cities across India bring their own traditions, artistic interpretations and community spirit to the festivities. From historic neighbourhoods to bustling urban centres, here are six cities to explore during Pujo

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL

The Centre of Durga Puja

Kolkata sets the benchmark for Durga Puja, with neighbourhoods transforming into an expansive showcase of art, architecture, craftsmanship and community celebrations. Recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the festival draws visitors to pandals that range from traditional structures to ambitious contemporary installations. North Kolkata is known for its heritage celebrations and traditional family pujas, with Sovabazar Rajbari offering a glimpse into the city’s older customs. In South Kolkata — Suruchi Sangha, Jodhpur Park and Hindustan Park are popular stops for elaborate themes, artistic installations and festive crowds. Salt Lake and Lake Town add another dimension, with grand structures and striking lighting displays. Exploring these distinct neighbourhoods offers a sense of how the festival balances inherited traditions with contemporary creativity.

DELHI

Bengali traditions and community gatherings

Delhi’s Durga Puja celebrations are centred on community gatherings, with Chittaranjan Park, popularly known as CR Park, becoming a focal point during the festival. Its neighbourhood pujas bring together traditional rituals, cultural programmes and food stalls serving Bengali favourites. K-Block, Mela Ground and Navapalli are among the areas to explore for pandal visits, festive performances and the opportunity to sample dishes such as kathi rolls, chops and biryani. The celebrations extend beyond South Delhi, with residential communities across Noida and Gurugram also organising their own pujas. For visitors, CR Park offers a convenient way to experience Bengali festive culture through its food, music, rituals and neighbourhood atmosphere.