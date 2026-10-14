Take a dip in Meghalaya’s natural infinity pools

The streambed is the defining feature of the visit. Large rock surfaces, shaped by the movement of water over time, form natural steps and shallow channels along the river. In places where the terrain dips, the water collects in pools, revealing the reddish rock beneath its transparent surface. The interplay of colour, water and sunlight gives the landscape its distinctive appearance, while the surrounding hills and vegetation provide a natural backdrop. The formations are best explored on foot, allowing visitors to observe the changing textures of the rocks and the different ways the stream moves through the terrain.

Reaching the area involves a drive from Shillong towards Syntung, followed by a walk from the nearest accessible point. The final stretch can involve uneven ground and sloping rocks, making sturdy footwear and a local guide useful for navigating the terrain. The experience is less about a designated sightseeing facility and more about spending time in a natural setting where the landscape itself is the main attraction.

Visitors should exercise caution around the pools, particularly after rainfall, when rocks can become slippery and currents may strengthen. Facilities may be limited, so carrying drinking water and taking all waste back is essential.