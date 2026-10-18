A Paper Trail Written in Water

At the foot of the historic Valle dei Mulini, the Canneto River still threads through Amalfi in Italy, past the old mills where its water once powered papermaking. For centuries, discarded rags were beaten into pulp, pressed into delicate sheets and dried in the mountain air. It was painstaking work, but big business for a town whose maritime trade stretched across the Mediterranean. The papermaking industry gave the valley its name: Valle dei Mulini, or the Valley of Mills.

At the heart of the valley, along the Canneto stream, lies the Amalfi Paper Museum. Housed in a former 14th-century mill, the museum brings the traditional process back to life. Wooden hammers, once driven by the rushing waters of the Canneto, beat cotton rags into pulp. A papermaker dips a fine-meshed mould into a vat, lifts it slowly and leaves behind a thin film of fibres. The wet sheet is pressed into a stack and finally hung to dry.

Papermaking is believed to have reached Amalfi through its commercial links with the Arab world, when the town was a powerful maritime republic. The resulting handmade paper, known as charta bambagina, or bambagina, became a local speciality. By the 18th century, 16 mills operated across Amalfi.