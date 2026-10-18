A Paper Trail Written in Water

At the foot of the historic Valle dei Mulini, the Canneto River still threads through Amalfi in Italy, past the old mills where its water once powered papermaking. For centuries, discarded rags were beaten into pulp, pressed into delicate sheets and dried in the mountain air. It was painstaking work, but big business for a town whose maritime trade stretched across the Mediterranean. The papermaking industry gave the valley its name: Valle dei Mulini, or the Valley of Mills.
At the heart of the valley, along the Canneto stream, lies the Amalfi Paper Museum. Housed in a former 14th-century mill, the museum brings the traditional process back to life. Wooden hammers, once driven by the rushing waters of the Canneto, beat cotton rags into pulp. A papermaker dips a fine-meshed mould into a vat, lifts it slowly and leaves behind a thin film of fibres. The wet sheet is pressed into a stack and finally hung to dry.
Papermaking is believed to have reached Amalfi through its commercial links with the Arab world, when the town was a powerful maritime republic. The resulting handmade paper, known as charta bambagina, or bambagina, became a local speciality. By the 18th century, 16 mills operated across Amalfi.
Friar Marcus, cultural guide at Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel, believes its appeal was partly economic. “Paper spread largely because it was cheaper than parchment.” However, its durability was questioned. Over time, technological advances made the process faster. Yet Amalfi paper retained its reputation, finding use in letters, books and official documents across the region. The valley’s paper trade eventually developed its own cooperative, the Congrega dei Cartari. But industrialisation, changing demand and Amalfi’s difficult terrain gradually worked against the old mills. Then, in 1954, a flood destroyed 13 of the valley’s 16 paper mills.
Today, Cartiera F. Amatruda is Amalfi’s only remaining paper mill. Its survival, says Giuseppe Amendola Amatruda, Sales and Executive Manager, was made possible by “prioritising heritage and uncompromising quality over mass industrialisation.” The family recognised that Amalfi paper “is not just a commodity but a piece of living history”, allowing the mill to preserve its identity while finding a place in international niche markets. Inside the mill, the old rhythm remains recognisable. Cotton fibres and TCF cellulose are transformed into sheets whose irregular deckle edges are left intact. Animal glues and traditional sizing have been replaced with plant-based formulations, while water is now recycled through a closed-loop system.
Its customers are no longer buying paper simply to write on. They are buying its texture, weight and the subtle imperfections. “Writing a letter or creating an artwork on Amalfi paper is an intentional, sensory act. You feel the weight, texture and history in every sheet,” says Amendola.
Amalfi paper could never compete with industrial paper on price. Its value lies elsewhere—in the water that once powered its mills, the hands that still shape each sheet and the centuries of craftsmanship embedded in its fibres.