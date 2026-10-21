The sight is straight out of a fairy tale — a magical pond created by giants, with white and pink water lilies blooming amidst massive boulders atop a mountain. Except that, according to local folklore, the people who once occupied the place were not giants but dwarfs!

About 40 kilometres from the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi, part of the Vijayanagara Empire’s historic legacy, lies Hirebenakal, also known as Moryar Gudda or the ‘hill of the dwarfs.’ Spanning about 20 hectares, it is one of the largest prehistoric megalithic burial sites in South Asia, dating back approximately 2,500 years to the period between the Neolithic and Iron Ages. According to Kannada folklore, the site was built by the ‘Moriyars’ or dwarf-like people believed to possess supernatural powers.

At first glance, the village of Hirebenakal looks like any other, with ploughed fields, mango trees and a cluster of small houses. However, beyond the farmlands, crude yellow-painted arrows guide intrepid travellers through the boulders to the top of the mountain. An hour-and-a-half-long climb over the treacherous boulders leads to a large, flat summit, where the lily-filled pond sits surrounded by thousands of monolithic granite structures — both large and small — as far as the eye can see. Known as dolmens, these structures consist of three vertical stone slabs supporting an oval stone slab as a roof, resembling stone shelters. The larger ones are big enough for two people to stand in, while the smaller ones resemble covers over underground pits.

Chandra Naik, a guide from Hampi who also leads treks to the megalithic site protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), points out the larger dolmens, some of which feature circular, porthole-like openings. “These dolmens look like a house with a window,” he says. Pointing towards another neatly hewn rock resembling a kettledrum, precariously balanced on a boulder, he adds, “This could have been a drum used for signalling.” Although researchers have yet to establish the site’s precise purpose, the discovery of charred bones and pottery fragments suggests that it may have served as a burial ground or memorial site. Some of the structures and surrounding boulders also feature cave paintings in red ochre, depicting human figures carrying spears, riding horses and hunting deer and other animals.