Ladakh’s lesser-known geothermal destination

Located in the southeastern Changthang region of Ladakh, Puga Valley offers a rare glimpse of the Himalayas’ geothermal activity, with steaming vents, bubbling mud pools and mineral deposits shaping its stark, high-altitude landscape. Situated at approximately 4,300 metres above sea level, this remote valley is known for its geothermal potential and is an intriguing detour for travellers exploring the Changthang circuit between Hanle and Tso Moriri. Its extreme terrain, wildlife-rich wetlands and pastoral communities make the journey as much about understanding the region as experiencing its unusual geological features.

The valley’s most distinctive sights are its natural hot springs, fumaroles and mud pools, where geothermal activity releases steam through the ground. White and yellow mineral deposits, including sulphur, lend parts of the landscape contrasting colours against the surrounding mountains. Puga is also the site of a pioneering geothermal energy initiative in India, reflecting the potential of the region’s underground heat as a renewable energy source. Visitors should observe these features from a safe distance, as the ground around geothermal vents can be unstable and dangerously hot.