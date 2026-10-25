Home is Where You Park It

Caravan travel is finding its wheels in India. As road trips get longer, remote work loosens the ties to office desks, and travellers look beyond the predictable hotel-and-itinerary holiday, campervans are offering a different way to see the country. Perhaps the biggest change vanlife brings is the idea of home itself shifting—even if it’s for a short while. Families are converting SUVs into homes on wheels, couples are trading fixed addresses for open highways, pet parents are taking their four-legged companions along, and retirees are discovering the pleasures of travelling at their own pace. The appeal is simple: carry your home with you, stop when you please, and let the journey decide what comes next. The catch? India is still learning how to accommodate life on the road.

Gurugram-based Dhruv “North”’s caravan adventure began in 2011 with a 1989 India Post Matador he found on OLX. He called it North, refurbished it and made it a campervan; and before long, his two sons joined him on the road. “I wanted to familiarise them with the outdoors. They now enjoy stone collection and help me with chopping wood for the bonfire.”

The campervan eventually became so integral to his identity that its name became his surname. For him, a trip is not about rushing from one attraction to another. It is about letting children get their hands dirty and learn things that no classroom can teach.