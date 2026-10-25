Where the Past is Present

A trip to Jordan, like any other, usually revolves around familiar highlights: Petra’s rose-red façades, the desert landscapes of Wadi Rum, the mineral-rich Dead Sea and tables laden with mezze, smoky kebabs and kunafa. But less than an hour north of Amman lies Jerash, an ancient city where Roman streets, towering columns and Byzantine mosaics offer a different kind of journey.

The drive is a revelation. Amman’s concrete sprawl gradually gives way to rolling limestone hills, silver-green olive groves and villages tucked between orchards of figs, grapes and pomegranates. Roadside stalls brim with fresh produce, while the scent of warm bread drifts from bakeries. By the time Hadrian’s Arch appears on the horizon, the capital feels a world away. Built to commemorate Emperor Hadrian’s visit in AD 129, the monumental arch marks the entrance to a city that has remarkably retained its sense of scale. The first stop is the Church of Marianos, a modest Byzantine structure whose weathered exterior conceals an intricate mosaic floor. Geometric patterns spread across the stone, offering a glimpse into the artistry of a civilisation that made its mark here centuries after Rome.

Then comes the South Gate and, beyond it, the Oval Plaza, an expansive elliptical space ringed by 56 Ionic columns. Standing at its centre, surrounded by the graceful sweep of stone and sky, it is easy to imagine the bustle that once animated this public square. Today, the relative quiet makes the space feel almost intimate.

From here, the Cardo Maximus, the city’s principal thoroughfare, stretches for nearly 800 metres. Corinthian columns line the ancient street, their capitals weathered by centuries of sun and wind. Look down, and cartwheel grooves remain etched into the limestone. At the Nymphaeum, an elaborate public fountain, carved niches and decorative stonework hint at the spectacle that once accompanied the city’s water supply.