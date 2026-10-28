Catch the geminids in Gujarat

Gujarat’s Nadabet will host a four-day Geminids meteor shower viewing experience from 12 to 15 December 2026, offering an opportunity to explore astronomy against the region’s open desert landscape. Organised by Starscapes, the programme centres on the nights of December 13 and 14, when the annual meteor shower is expected to offer favourable viewing conditions. The Geminids can produce up to 120 meteors an hour under ideal skies, although actual sightings depend on weather and visibility.

Based at the Wildlife Interpretation Centre in Nadabet, the experience combines guided stargazing with astronomy sessions and hands-on activities. Unlike most meteor showers, which originate from comet debris, the Geminids come from asteroid 3200 Phaethon. Their bright streaks can appear white, yellow or green as they burn through the atmosphere. Guided telescope sessions introduce visitors to stars, constellations, planets and deep-sky objects, while an astronomy masterclass explains the winter sky. Astrophotography coaching covers camera settings, framing and time-lapse techniques for capturing meteors. Solar observation through appropriately filtered telescopes and rocket-building workshops add a daytime learning component.