Explore Odisha’s coastal wilderness

Odisha’s coastline offers a rare opportunity to witness one of nature’s remarkable wildlife events: the mass nesting of Olive Ridley sea turtles. Located in Kendrapara district, Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary is among the world’s most significant nesting grounds for the endangered species. Thousands of turtles gather in its coastal waters before females return to the shore to lay their eggs in a synchronised event known as arribada. The sanctuary was established in 1997 to protect this ecologically important marine habitat.
The turtle season generally runs from November to May, when the animals congregate along Odisha’s coast for mating and nesting. Mass nesting typically takes place between February and April, although the timing and number of turtles arriving vary each year. A visit to Gahirmatha requires advance planning rather than an impromptu beach outing. The nesting islands and core areas are protected, with access subject to conservation regulations and seasonal restrictions. Instead of assuming that visitors can walk onto the nesting beach, enquire with the Odisha Forest Department about current permissions, authorised viewing points and the availability of guided boat excursions. A boat trip through the sanctuary’s coastal waters may offer opportunities to spot turtles swimming offshore, though sightings depend on conditions and cannot be promised.
The journey can also be extended to nearby Bhitarkanika National Park, known for its mangrove ecosystems and saltwater crocodiles. Its waterways and surrounding habitats offer a different perspective on Odisha’s coastal biodiversity. Check access arrangements and safari availability before travelling, particularly during the monsoon or other seasonal closures. Travellers keen to learn more about Olive Ridley conservation can also consider the Rushikulya river mouth in Ganjam district, another major nesting site in Odisha. February to April is generally a suitable period to plan around, but nesting dates fluctuate and access restrictions may apply here too.
Continue to Batighar to explore False Point Lighthouse, a historic navigational landmark associated with the maritime history of the Mahanadi delta. Built during British rule and completed in 1837, the lighthouse helped guide ships approaching the region’s river mouths. Reaching it involves a boat journey because the site is separated from the mainland by waterways. For a quieter coastal stop, head south to Siali Beach. Its shoreline and surrounding casuarina vegetation offer an opportunity to observe everyday life along Odisha’s coast. Complete the itinerary with a heritage excursion around Rajnagar. Chhariyanilkanthpur has been associated with old temple remains and historic carvings, offering a contrast to the coastline’s natural attractions.