Here’s why everyone loves Turtuk over Leh

At the northern edge of Ladakh, close to the Line of Control (LoC), Turtuk offers a markedly different cultural experience from the Buddhist-majority communities elsewhere in the region. Although the village is now part of India’s Ladakh Union Territory, it historically belonged to Baltistan and is predominantly home to Balti Muslims.

At around 3,000 metres above sea level, Turtuk sits considerably lower than Leh and many parts of the Nubra Valley. Its relatively warmer climate supports terraced agriculture and orchards, with apricots, walnuts and other fruit crops adding greenery to the otherwise arid Himalayan landscape. The village’s traditional stone and mud houses, narrow lanes and irrigation channels offer an insight into a way of life shaped by the geography of the former Baltistan region. The Balti cultural influence is particularly visible in the local language, architecture and food. Balti is a Tibetan language that has absorbed influences from Persian and Urdu, reflecting centuries of cultural exchange across the region.