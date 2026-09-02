Medieval marvels

Set on the banks of the Betwa River in Madhya Pradesh’s Niwari district, around 16km from Jhansi — Orchha is a compact heritage town shaped by the Bundela dynasty. Founded by Bundela ruler Rudra Pratap in the 16th century, it brings palaces, temples and cenotaphs together within a relatively small area, making it well suited to a two-day heritage itinerary. The town’s name is commonly associated with ‘hidden,’ reflecting its setting among forests and along the Betwa.
Begin at the Orchha Fort complex, where three principal structures — Raja Mahal, Jahangir Mahal and Sheesh Mahal — form the heart of the former royal settlement. Raja Mahal, begun under Rudra Pratap and completed by his successors, contains surviving murals, while Jahangir Mahal was commissioned by Bir Singh Deo in honour of Mughal emperor Jahangir. Its architecture combines Bundela and Mughal elements, with domes, chhatris, courtyards and intricate latticework. Rai Praveen Mahal, associated with the celebrated poet and courtier Rai Praveen, is another important stop within the complex.
From the fort, walk towards Ram Raja Temple, the centre of Orchha’s distinctive religious tradition. The building was originally the palace of Queen Ganesh Kunwari, wife of king Madhukar Shah. According to local tradition, the queen travelled to Ayodhya to bring Lord Rama to Orchha. She returned with a child-form idol after receiving a promise that Rama would become Orchha’s king and remain wherever he was first placed. The idol was installed in her palace while the Chaturbhuj Temple, intended as its permanent home, was still under construction. When it could not subsequently be moved, the palace became the temple. Lord Rama is still worshipped here as the King of Orchha and receives a ceremonial gun salute.
Next, visit Chaturbhuj Temple, whose imposing scale and fortress-like exterior distinguish it from conventional temple architecture. Dedicated to Vishnu, it was commissioned to house the Rama idol and stands opposite the Ram Raja Temple. Continue to Laxmi Narayan Temple, where the combination of temple and fort-like design is complemented by extensive murals depicting religious, historical and secular scenes. By late afternoon, head towards the Betwa to see Orchha’s 14 royal chhatris or cenotaphs, built in memory of the Bundela rulers between the 16th and 18th centuries. Their position beside the river makes this one of the town’s most recognisable views. If conditions and the season permit, Betwa rafting offers another way to see the chhatris and the surrounding landscape.
Set aside time for a heritage walk through Orchha’s streets and local markets. Around the temple area and local bazaars, visitors can look for regional handicrafts and textiles, while the wider Bundelkhand region is known for traditional weaving, metalwork and painting traditions. Rather than treating shopping as a separate stop, combine it with visits to workshops or local sellers to understand how the products are made.
Food is another way to connect with the region. Look for Madhya Pradesh staples such as dal bafla — a wheat-based dish served with dal and ghee — as well as bhutte ki kees, made with grated corn. Local eateries also offer simple meals suited to a day spent walking between monuments.
For a fuller experience, stay overnight rather than treating Orchha as a day trip from Jhansi. The nearby rural tourism villages of Ladpura Khas, Radhapur and Bagan — around 8km from Orchha — offer cycling, farm-to-plate experiences and village-based activities. They can be added to the itinerary for travellers who want to extend the heritage visit into the surrounding countryside. The compact layout also makes most central monuments easy to combine on foot.