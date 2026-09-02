Medieval marvels

Set on the banks of the Betwa River in Madhya Pradesh’s Niwari district, around 16km from Jhansi — Orchha is a compact heritage town shaped by the Bundela dynasty. Founded by Bundela ruler Rudra Pratap in the 16th century, it brings palaces, temples and cenotaphs together within a relatively small area, making it well suited to a two-day heritage itinerary. The town’s name is commonly associated with ‘hidden,’ reflecting its setting among forests and along the Betwa.

Begin at the Orchha Fort complex, where three principal structures — Raja Mahal, Jahangir Mahal and Sheesh Mahal — form the heart of the former royal settlement. Raja Mahal, begun under Rudra Pratap and completed by his successors, contains surviving murals, while Jahangir Mahal was commissioned by Bir Singh Deo in honour of Mughal emperor Jahangir. Its architecture combines Bundela and Mughal elements, with domes, chhatris, courtyards and intricate latticework. Rai Praveen Mahal, associated with the celebrated poet and courtier Rai Praveen, is another important stop within the complex.

From the fort, walk towards Ram Raja Temple, the centre of Orchha’s distinctive religious tradition. The building was originally the palace of Queen Ganesh Kunwari, wife of king Madhukar Shah. According to local tradition, the queen travelled to Ayodhya to bring Lord Rama to Orchha. She returned with a child-form idol after receiving a promise that Rama would become Orchha’s king and remain wherever he was first placed. The idol was installed in her palace while the Chaturbhuj Temple, intended as its permanent home, was still under construction. When it could not subsequently be moved, the palace became the temple. Lord Rama is still worshipped here as the King of Orchha and receives a ceremonial gun salute.