Munnar in bloom

Every 12 years, parts of the Western Ghats acquire a different colour as Neelakurinji (Strobilanthes Kunthiana) flowers across their high-altitude grasslands. The purplish-blue shrub is endemic to the Western Ghats and is particularly associated with the Shola grasslands of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Its flowering is a natural phenomenon rather than a single event across the mountain range, as different populations follow their own 12-year cycles.

For travellers, Munnar is the most accessible base to experience the phenomenon this season. In September 2026, blooms have been reported across Chokramudi and the Mattupetty-Korandakkad hills, where sections of the landscape have turned blue-violet. The current flowering is expected to remain visible through September, although the timing and intensity vary between locations.

Begin the trip from Munnar and plan excursions towards the current flowering zones rather than heading automatically to Eravikulam National Park. This distinction matters: Eravikulam’s principal Neelakurinji population last experienced mass flowering in 2018 and its next major flowering is expected in 2030. Isolated flowering can occur in other parts of the Western Ghats outside the main cycle, but it should not be confused with a region-wide bloom.