Munnar in bloom

Every 12 years, parts of the Western Ghats acquire a different colour as Neelakurinji (Strobilanthes Kunthiana) flowers across their high-altitude grasslands. The purplish-blue shrub is endemic to the Western Ghats and is particularly associated with the Shola grasslands of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Its flowering is a natural phenomenon rather than a single event across the mountain range, as different populations follow their own 12-year cycles.
For travellers, Munnar is the most accessible base to experience the phenomenon this season. In September 2026, blooms have been reported across Chokramudi and the Mattupetty-Korandakkad hills, where sections of the landscape have turned blue-violet. The current flowering is expected to remain visible through September, although the timing and intensity vary between locations.
Begin the trip from Munnar and plan excursions towards the current flowering zones rather than heading automatically to Eravikulam National Park. This distinction matters: Eravikulam’s principal Neelakurinji population last experienced mass flowering in 2018 and its next major flowering is expected in 2030. Isolated flowering can occur in other parts of the Western Ghats outside the main cycle, but it should not be confused with a region-wide bloom.
The plant itself is unusual. Neelakurinji is monocarpic, meaning it flowers once before producing seeds and dying. Its synchronised flowering is part of a longer ecological cycle that has made the species one of the Western Ghats’ best-known botanical phenomena. Scientific literature records mass flowering at 12-year intervals, with historical records extending back to the 19th century. The name Nilgiri, meaning ‘blue mountains,’ is widely associated with the colour produced by mass flowering in the hills.
The flowering also has cultural significance. Historical studies note that periodic Neelakurinji blooms were used by hill communities as markers of time and important events. The mass flowering attracts pollinators and produces an abundance of flowers over a relatively short period, making the surrounding grassland ecosystem particularly active during the season.
A trip to see the flowers should therefore be treated as a low-impact nature excursion. Stay on designated paths, avoid trampling flowering patches and do not pick or uproot plants. Neelakurinji is considered vulnerable and its habitat faces pressure from tourism, land-use change and other disturbances.
Munnar is accessible by road from Kochi, with Cochin International Airport being the nearest major airport. Allow at least two days for the trip so that you have flexibility to visit the flowering areas according to local access and weather conditions. Before setting out, check current directions and access arrangements with Kerala’s forest and tourism authorities, as flowering locations and visitor permissions can vary.
For those visiting in 2026, the opportunity is particularly time-sensitive: the current Munnar bloom is happening outside the main Eravikulam cycle, making it important to verify the flowering location before travelling rather than relying on older itineraries.