What to explore in Mechuka, Arunachal Pradesh

Nestled in the Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh at an altitude of 1,829 metres (6,000 feet), Mechuka — also spelt Mechukha — is often referred to as the Mini Switzerland of India. Framed by snow-capped Himalayan peaks, pine forests and the crystalline Siyom River (Yargyap Chu), this secluded valley lies merely 29 kilometres from the Indo-China border.
A key cultural landmark is the 400-year-old Samten Yongcha Monastery. Perched on a hilltop overlooking the valley, this ancient Nyingma-sect Tibetan Buddhist site predates the Tawang Monastery and houses sacred statues, murals and religious relics. Down by the riverfront, the Gurudwara Guru Nanak Taposthan marks the sacred location where Guru Nanak Dev is believed to have meditated during his journey to Tibet in the 16th century.
Cultural exploration continues in the Dorjeeling and Mechuka Basti villages, where pine-wood houses, fluttering prayer flags and suspension cane bridges span the rushing river waters. Nature enthusiasts can observe Hanuman Point, a natural rock formation on a cliff face that closely resembles Lord Hanuman. Further towards the Line of Actual Control (LAC), high-altitude military border outposts at Yarlung and Lamang offer vantage points over dense pine forests and mountain passes.
Entry to Mechuka requires official documentation. Indian citizens must obtain an Inner Line Permit (ILP), which can be processed online via the official Arunachal Pradesh e-ILP portal or acquired at transit hubs in Guwahati and Dibrugarh.