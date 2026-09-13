Caught in the Current

Afew minutes into our boat safari, a tiny blob breaks the stillness of the Kabini River, “That’s a smooth-coated otter,” whispers Chamaraj, a naturalist at The Serai Kabini. “It is rare to spot one alone. They are usually seen in a group,” he adds, peering through his binoculars. We strain our eyes towards the shore, but the otter vanishes almost as quickly as it appeared. “We may see them again,” he reassures, as the boat glides deeper in the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve.

Spread across 848 sqkm, Nagarhole is among India’s few tiger reserves with water safaris. Winding along the southern fringes of the reserve, Kabini and its famous backwaters create a dramatic natural boundary that separates Nagarahole Tiger Reserve to the north from the adjacent Bandipur Tiger Reserve to the south.

As the boat enters deeper forest and the air grows quieter—all that remains is the hush of the water and birdsong.