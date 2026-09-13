Chefchaouen’s Got the Blues

You see the blue before you reach Chefchaouen. As the road climbs into Morocco’s Rif Mountains, the town appears folded into the slopes, its blue-and-white houses gathered against the hills like fragments of sky. Then the medina—the Old Quarter in North African cities—appears like a maze of blue: on doors, staircases, walls, flowerpots and the narrow lanes.
It is easy to understand why Chefchaouen is among Morocco’s most photographed towns. Yet its real fascination lies in a question that remains stubbornly unanswered: why blue?
Founded in the late 15th century, Chefchaouen feels intimate and quieter than Morocco’s grand imperial cities. Its medina is compact, its lanes winding and unhurried.
“Ask five people in Chefchaouen why the walls are blue and you’ll often get five different answers: the influence of Jewish communities who settled there, the colour’s symbolism of God’s presence in Jewish traditions, practical explanations such as helping create a cooler environment or discouraging insects, and later, the fact that blue became part of the town’s identity,” says Jamal Kilito, Country Manager, India - Moroccan National Tourism.
The Jewish explanation is perhaps the most widely repeated. Rabat resident and avid traveller Sayed Oussama says he has heard it most often. “In Jewish tradition, blue symbolises the sky and heaven, serving as a reminder of spirituality and God’s presence.”
Over time, blue became the defining feature of the city. Yet there is a wrinkle: Chefchaouen was founded in the 15th century, while its Jewish community arrived only in the 1930s. Other theories are more earthy. Blue is believed to create the illusion of flowing water, or in honour the nearby Ras el-Maa waterfall, or to keep houses cooler in the mountain heat. And then came the tourists. Once blue became the town’s signature, it became its calling card, and an important part of its economy. Perhaps the truth lies somewhere between these stories.
Spend a few hours here and the colour itself begins to change. Look closely and it is never quite one blue: powder blue, sea blue, chalk blue, almost violet, almost grey. Paint fades and flakes; whitewash meets cobalt; brushstrokes remain uneven. The imperfections are part of the charm.
“Most people come to see the blue walls,” says local guide Hicham Dhaibi. “But I always tell them to spend time in the medina, try the local food, mint tea, and talk to shopkeepers and artisans. That’s how you get to know the real Chefchaouen.”
Perhaps he is right. In Chefchaouen, stop hunting for the perfect frame and let the town reveal itself slowly. The blue may have begun with faith, practicality, climate, water or commerce, but today it belongs to all of them.