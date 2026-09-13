Chefchaouen’s Got the Blues

You see the blue before you reach Chefchaouen. As the road climbs into Morocco’s Rif Mountains, the town appears folded into the slopes, its blue-and-white houses gathered against the hills like fragments of sky. Then the medina—the Old Quarter in North African cities—appears like a maze of blue: on doors, staircases, walls, flowerpots and the narrow lanes.

It is easy to understand why Chefchaouen is among Morocco’s most photographed towns. Yet its real fascination lies in a question that remains stubbornly unanswered: why blue?

Founded in the late 15th century, Chefchaouen feels intimate and quieter than Morocco’s grand imperial cities. Its medina is compact, its lanes winding and unhurried.

“Ask five people in Chefchaouen why the walls are blue and you’ll often get five different answers: the influence of Jewish communities who settled there, the colour’s symbolism of God’s presence in Jewish traditions, practical explanations such as helping create a cooler environment or discouraging insects, and later, the fact that blue became part of the town’s identity,” says Jamal Kilito, Country Manager, India - Moroccan National Tourism.