The Art of the Detour

It takes time to take in all of Rome’s Renaissance treasures. Step outside the city and the pace of life slows down. Fountains flow, gardens stretch out in perfect patterns, and frescoed palaces sit quietly in hill towns such as Tivoli, Caprarola, and Bagnaia which offer three beautiful ways to discover Renaissance Italy—here exploring is as rewarding as sightseeing.

Start from Tivoli, about 45 km east of Rome, at Villa d’Este. Its steep hillside is transformed into a spectacular garden filled with fountains and pools. Follow the sound of water along shaded paths, past the Hundred Fountains, the Fountain of Neptune and the grand Organ Fountain. The water flows naturally by gravity, creating a gentle soundtrack as you walk through the gardens.

There is something wonderfully disorienting about Villa d’Este: one moment you are looking across a grand Italian garden, the next you are turning a corner and discovering another fountain, grotto or cascade. The garden was always designed to impress. Find a shady bench, listen to the water and let the scale of the place slowly sink in.