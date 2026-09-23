Analogue escapes for the tech-tired

In a more digital world, travel is being increasingly shaped by navigation requests, algorithmic recommendations and promoted services that often cost a great deal. Yet, travel’s essence lies in the human connections we make and the new people we meet. This may explain why analogue travel is growing in popularity. This reflects a broader return to travel guided by paper maps and guidebooks as people discover new places, cultures and habitats. To help travellers reconnect with their instintics, we’ve curated a list of places across the country where beginners seeking to go off-grid and embrace a digital detox can start.

Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh

This valley along the Tirthan River in Kullu is a great place to begin analogue travel. With the main road running beside the river, it’s ideal for beginners to explore the clear water from the glacial springs of Hanskund Peak. As a natural eco-buffer zone leading into the Great Himalayan National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, a day visit inside is a must. Other options include short treks to Chhoi Waterfalls, fishing and angling with locals and learning about their culture over hot chai. Nearest airport: Bhuntar Airport, Kullu Manali. By road: Take the Aut Tunnel from Delhi.

Yercaud, Tamil Nadu

Make the most of your trip to Yercaud in South India by travelling the old-fashioned way. This hill station is far less commercialised than other popular destinations in the state, such as Kodaikanal and Ooty. With viewpoints like Lady’s Seat, your analogue activities can include slower pursuits like making art or drawing, relaxing at the viewpoint, exploring coffee estates on walks or stays and engaging with locals at the market while discovering authentic spices to take home. Nearest Railway Station: Salem Junction. By road: From Bengaluru — 250 kms via Salem; From Chennai — 342 kms.