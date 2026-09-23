Good vibes and great stays

We have all been there: promising ourselves that we will sleep better, eat cleaner, exercise more and, ideally, stop answering emails at midnight. And then life happens. Which is why wellness retreats have become the grown-up equivalent of pressing the reset button — preferably somewhere with excellent food, fluffy robes and absolutely no reason to ever check Instagram.

The latest entrant is The Wellness Co. Retreat at Karma Lakelands in Gurugram; and it takes the business of feeling better rather seriously. Created by The Wellness Co., one of India’s preventive health and longevity brands, this brand-new centre calls itself India’s first diagnostics-led integrated wellness retreat and longevity destination. The pitch is ambitious: bring together advanced longevity science, ayurveda, naturopathy, therapeutic nutrition, movement, recovery, sleep optimisation and mindful living — then wrap it all up in a rather lovely package.

The first surprise is the location. Gurugram may be better known for glass towers, traffic and an impressive collection of concrete, but Karma Lakelands is a different story altogether. Spread across 270 acres, the property feels like someone planted a forest and then casually built a luxury retreat inside it. Greenery is everywhere — thick, leafy and gloriously overgrown-looking — and the further you get in, the easier it becomes to forget that one of India’s busiest urban sprawls is just outside.

The Wellness Co. also believes that wellness should not be a one-size-fits-all affair. Before arrival, guests have a consultation with a wellness doctor, followed by one with a nutrition expert, allowing the team to understand everything from health profiles and dietary preferences to lifestyle and personal goals. On arrival, a comprehensive health assessment sets the wheels in motion for a programme tailored specifically to you.

And there is plenty to get stuck into. Think personalised consultations, movement and mindfulness sessions, nutrition-led dining, ayurveda, naturopathy and physiotherapy, alongside rather futuristic recovery therapies such as Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) and Whole-Body Cryotherapy. There are also nature-led experiences, because sometimes the most sophisticated wellness treatment is simply sitting under a tree and not doing anything at all.

The food, naturally, plays an important role, with meals designed around individual wellness journeys. The idea is less ‘diet food’ and more thoughtful, therapeutic dining — which is good news for anyone who considers boiled vegetables a personal attack. Finally, the stays at the on-property cottages add to the charm.