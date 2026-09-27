A Walk on the Wild Side

At first glance, Wolfach in Germany looks nothing like the literary template of an enchanted, perilous forest. There are no brooding woods, lurking wolves or gingerbread houses waiting to lure unsuspecting travellers. The clear, sunny skies of Wolfach offer not the tiniest hint of what lies ahead.

The historic town sits prettily at the confluence of the Wolf and Kinzig rivers, in the heart of the Central Black Forest. Just a few steps from the Lower Gate, a surviving relic of the town’s 12th-century fortifications, the Schlossblick trail—literally, castle-view trail—begins its gentle ascent.

It steepens, the trees close in, and the path turns rough and, leads to a clearing known as the Witches’ Landing. Time, perhaps, for the dark secrets of Schwarzwald—the Black Forest.

Except, as Milena Santos von Zelewski, the trail leader, explains, there is no dark secret at all.

“There is no fairytale connection here,” she says. “Some 40 years back, a group of women from the Women’s League II 1866 Wolfach started hiking up the mountain every Friday to train for their yearly Alpine trip. The locals affectionately started calling them ‘mountain witches’.” The women eventually claimed the moniker as their own.