Chhattisgarh’s Indravati Tiger Reserve to reopen for safaris after four decades

Organised wildlife safari operations are set to resume in Chhattisgarh’s Indravati Tiger Reserve on November 1, 2026, ending a four-decade hiatus. Located across a massive 2,799.07 square kilometres in the Bijapur district of the south Bastar region, the reserve was declared a protected tiger habitat under Project Tiger in 1983. Shortly after its creation and severe security challenges forced the forest department to restrict tourist access, preventing public safaris for nearly 40 years. A major improvement in regional security in recent years has restored administrative access and allowed the state forest department to increase field patrolling and safely reintroduce eco-tourism.Tourism will reopen in limited, controlled phases across two or three designated core destinations to prevent ecological disruption. The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) is enforcing a carrying capacity assessment to cap daily vehicle entries and visitor numbers strictly.
Specific safari routes are being mapped along the reserve’s official Tiger Conservation Plan. The forest department is procuring dedicated vehicles and coordinating with local police to conduct security assessments for all active routes. Beyond its current population of wild tigers, Indravati holds immense ecological significance.
It serves as one of the last remaining natural habitats for the endangered Wild Water Buffalo (Bubalus arnee). The reserve shelters leopards, sloth bears, gaurs, wild dogs, chital and nilgai.
Years of restricted entry have preserved rich micro-habitats, including diverse spider species such as the Indian ornamental tarantula, crab spiders and spiny orb-weavers. Indravati Tiger Reserve spans tropical deciduous forests and riverine grasslands along the Indravati River, making it one of Central India’s most ecologically rich habitats.