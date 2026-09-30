Chhattisgarh’s Indravati Tiger Reserve to reopen for safaris after four decades

Specific safari routes are being mapped along the reserve’s official Tiger Conservation Plan. The forest department is procuring dedicated vehicles and coordinating with local police to conduct security assessments for all active routes. Beyond its current population of wild tigers, Indravati holds immense ecological significance.

It serves as one of the last remaining natural habitats for the endangered Wild Water Buffalo (Bubalus arnee). The reserve shelters leopards, sloth bears, gaurs, wild dogs, chital and nilgai.

Years of restricted entry have preserved rich micro-habitats, including diverse spider species such as the Indian ornamental tarantula, crab spiders and spiny orb-weavers. Indravati Tiger Reserve spans tropical deciduous forests and riverine grasslands along the Indravati River, making it one of Central India’s most ecologically rich habitats.