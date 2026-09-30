Forts, forests and folklore

The road from Bhangarh to Sariska is often reduced to a story about a ‘haunted fort’ and a tiger reserve. But the stretch through Ajabgarh offers a more varied itinerary, combining ruined settlements, hill forts, forest trails, old temples and stepwells. Set across the Aravalli landscape of Alwar district, it works well as a short road trip with a mix of heritage walks and a wildlife safari.

Begin at Bhangarh Fort, the starting point for the route. The 16th-century settlement was founded by Raja Bhagwant Das and later became associated with his son Madho Singh. The protected site contains the remains of fortifications, temples, havelis, markets and the royal palace, with Gopinath, Someshwar, Keshav Rai and Mangla Devi among its prominent temples.

Its reputation as one of India’s most ‘haunted’ places comes from local legends rather than documented history. What is concrete, however, is the restriction on visiting the fort outside daylight hours. Entry is not permitted before sunrise or after sunset, so plan the visit accordingly.

Allow time to walk beyond the main entrance and explore the old bazaar and temple remains before reaching the royal palace at the rear of the complex. The scale of the abandoned township becomes clearer once you move away from the more photographed sections.

From Bhangarh, continue towards Ajabgarh, where the landscape changes from the fort’s built ruins to rocky Aravalli terrain. Ajabgarh Fort makes a natural stop for those looking to add a short hike to the itinerary. The hilltop structure overlooks the surrounding landscape and can be combined with a visit to the village and nearby historic water structures.