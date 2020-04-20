COVID-19 LIVE | Over 2.5 million confirmed cases worldwide; Delhi-Noida border sealed

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic in India rose to 603 Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases is nearing 19000 mark.

Published: 20th April 2020 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

A person wearing a face mask walks past a mural by french photographer JR . (Photo| AFP)

By Online Desk

Over 2.5 million people have been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus worldwide, with 80 per cent of cases in Europe and the United States. While in India, cases breached the 1800-mark, according to the figures released by the health ministry on Tuesday evening. 

There are 15,122 active COVID-19 cases in the country, 603 people have died of the disease while 3,259 have recovered. Following complaints by the Rajasthan government over faulty rapid antibody test kits showing inaccurate results, the ICMR on Tuesday advised the states to not use the test kits for the next two days. 

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra govt has cancelled the lockdown relaxation given earlier from April 20. Up north, the Noida border with Delhi has been completely sealed a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19, the DM of Gautam Budh Nagar announced.  

As a silver lining amidst the tumultuous times, Oxford University will begin a human trial of a potential COVID-19 candidate vaccine from Thursday. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also pitched for the Oxford vaccine, saying 'ChAdOX1' is the frontrunner in the race to take on the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Live Updates
