COVID-19 LIVE | Mortality rate 3.1% in India while globally it is 7%: Harsh Vardhan

The Union Health Minister asserted that the coronavirus situation in the country is improving as many hotspot districts are moving towards becoming non-hotspots.

Published: 24th April 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

lockdown

A resident of Big Bazaar street collecting milk from vendor from behind the barricade erected to prevent unwanted travel during the lockdown in effect in Coimbatore. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)

By Online Desk

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 826 and the number of cases climbed to 26,917 in India on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 20,177 while 5,913 people were cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

The total number of cases includes 111 foreign nationals.

In the wake of public protests against the burial of two doctors who died of COVID-19 in Chennai recently, Tamil Nadu govt has made blocking cremation of coronavirus victims a punishable offence and can attract up to 3-year jail term.

Coronavirus COVID-19 India lockdown India Lockdown 2.0 lockdown Lockdown 2.0 coronavirus updates Coronavirus deaths India Coronavirus

