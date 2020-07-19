STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Record spike in southern states, Thiruvananthapuram lockdown extended

Tamil Nadu reported a new single day high of 4,979 fresh COVID-19 cases as the overall tally crossed 1.70 lakh in the state, the second worst affected after Maharashtra.

Published: 19th July 2020 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Fever clinic to find Corona on the streets of Kaladipet on Friday in Chennai.

A fever clinic to test for COVID-19 on the streets of Kaladipet in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)

By Online Desk

A record single-day spike in fresh cases was recorded in many southern states on Sunday as India's COVID's tally neared 11 lakh.

Maharashtra was still contributing a major portion of the caseload with the highest-ever 9,518 new COVID-19 cases in a day, taking the tally to 3,10,455 while 258 more people succumbed to the disease, including 149 deaths in the Mumbai metropolitan region, the state Health department said.

A single-day high of 5,041 COVID-19 cases was registered in Andhra Pradesh as the overall aggregate inched closer to the 50,000 mark on Sunday. Also, the state saw the highest spike in deaths in a day as 56 coronavirus patients succumbed, pushing the toll to 642, a state government bulletin said.

Karnataka reported 4,120 new COVID-19 cases and 91 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 63,772 and the death toll to 1,331, the state health department said.

And though the situation in Kerala was relatively better, the tally breached the 12,000 mark on Sunday with 821 people, including 13 health workers, testing positive for the virus in the highest single day spurt in the state so far. The lockdown imposed in the state capital was extended to July 28.

Live Updates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp