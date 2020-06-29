STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Complete lockdown on five Sundays in Karnataka, marriages fixed will be allowed

As of June 30, the state registered 3943 cases in 24 hours time. Of these, Chennai alone accounted for 2393. The death toll has gone up 1201 after 60 more succumbed to the deadly virus.

Published: 29th June 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Lockdown

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

With 18,522 people testing positive for COVID-19 in a single day, India's case count reached 5,66,840 on Tuesday while the death toll rose to 16,893 with 418 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of active cases stands at 2,15,125, while 3,34,821 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, according to the updated data at 8 am.

"Thus, around 59.07 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

Of the 418 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 181 are from Maharashtra; 62 from Tamil Nadu; 57 from Delhi; 19 each from Gujarat and Karnataka; 14 from West Bengal; 12 from Uttar Pradesh; 11 from Andhra Pradesh; nine from Haryana; seven from Madhya Pradesh; six each from Rajasthan and Telangana; five from Punjab; three from Jharkhand; two each from Bihar and Odisha and one each from Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand.

Live Updates
Comments(1)

  • Free Fire News
    Thanks For The Information
    1 day ago reply
