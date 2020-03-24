STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nirmala Sitharaman presser LIVE UPDATES: FM extends deadline for filing of 2018-19 IT returns

The Covid-19 death toll in India currently stands at 10 with nearly 500 confirmed cases of the infection.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Online Desk

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday the deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN card has been extended to June 30 from March 31 as the country is under lockdown to stop the spread of the Covid-19 disease, which has infected nearly 500 people and killed nine.

Here are the updates from Finance Minsiter Sitharaman's presser

Live Updates
