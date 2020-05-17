Final tranche of economic package: FM raises borrowing limits of states, allocates additional Rs 40000 crore under MGNREGA

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Finance Minister on Saturday said that the central government will do infrastructure development of Rs 50,000 crore.

Published: 17th May 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 03:45 PM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package to deal with the fallout of COVID-19 includes Rs 8.01 lakh crore of liquidity measures announced by the Reserve Bank since March.

The stimulus totals to Rs 20.97 lakh crore, she said, adding this also comprises the Rs 1.92 lakh crore package of free foodgrain and cooking gas to poor and cash to some sections announced in March.

The Finance Minister on Saturday said that the central government will introduce competition, transparency and private sector participation in the coal sector and will do infrastructure development of Rs 50,000 crore.

Earlier on Friday, Sitharaman announced Rs 1 lakh crore Agri Infrastructure Fund for farm gate infrastructure for farmers and Rs 10,000 crore scheme for the formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises (MFEs) under the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package.

On Thursday, the Finance Minister announced the 'One Nation One Ration Card', free food grain supply to migrants and creation of affordable rental housing complexes (ARHC) in urban areas for migrant workers and poor under the COVID-19 stimulus package.

The announcements came after the Prime Minister on Tuesday announced the economic package for the country to become 'self-reliant' and deal with COVID-19 crisis

