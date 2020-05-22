HIGHLIGHTS | RBI extends three-month loan moratorium from June 1 to August 31

By Online Desk

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has extended three-month loan moratoirum, from June 1 to August 31.

Notably, this is the third presser by Das in the context of coronavirus related measures in the last two months. The first one was held on March 27 and the second one was on April 17.

In these two pressers, the RBI governor had announced several measures to ease liquidity pressure in the banking system and to boost the economy from the coronavirus shock.