STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS | RBI extends three-month loan moratorium from June 1 to August 31

Notably, this will be the third presser by Das in the context of coronavirus related measures in the last two months. The first one was held on March 27 and the second one was on April 17.

Published: 22nd May 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has extended three-month loan moratoirum, from June 1 to August 31.

Notably, this is the third presser by Das in the context of coronavirus related measures in the last two months. The first one was held on March 27 and the second one was on April 17.

In these two pressers, the RBI governor had announced several measures to ease liquidity pressure in the banking system and to boost the economy from the coronavirus shock.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RBI Reserve Bank of India Loan moratorium Coronavirus COVID19 lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp