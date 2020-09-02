STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Metro trains to resume from September 7, wearing masks mandatory

Metro rail operations are being resumed in a graded manner from Sept 7. Those metro systems which have more than one line will open different lines from Sept 7, in a calibrated manner.

Published: 02nd September 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 07:24 AM

Image of a Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 tally of cases galloped past 37 lakh on Wednesday with 78,357 new instances of the disease reported in a day, while the number of recoveries crossed 29 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 76.98 per cent, the Union health ministry data showed.

The death toll climbed to 66,333 with 1,045 more fatalities reported in 24 hours.

India has so far reported 37,69,523 cases of the viral disease, while the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country has surged to 29,01,908, while the fatality rate has further declined to 1.76 per cent.

There are 8,01,282, active cases in the country which comprises 21.26 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Punjab has decided to continue with the lockdown restrictions in September, while others states like Himachal Pradesh are persisting with the curbs on inter-state transport. Some others like Delhi are yet to come out with the guidelines for this month.

Also, some states announced the lifting of local or weekend lockdowns, except in containment zones, following a direction by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Live Updates
