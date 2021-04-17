Bengal Elections HIGHLIGHTS | Polling for phase five concludes with reports of violence in few districts

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At many places, voters were seen without masks despite COVID-19 cases increasing across the state and the country.

Published: 17th April 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 06:46 PM

People stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station during the 5th phase of State Assembly elections at Santipur, in Nadia, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

In the fifth phase, 45 seats spread across North 24 Parganas, Purba Bardhaman, Nadia, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Kalimpong went to polls.

Barring a few districts, peacefull elections were conducted in other parts of the state despited the worry of COVID-19 surge.

Minor scuffle between the BJP and TMC supporters was earlier reported at Bidhannagar.

Long queues were seen outside most of the polling booths with people choosing to vote early to avoid the heat.

The security forces ensured social distancing at the booths, while poll officials provided masks, hand sanitisers and polythene gloves to the voters.

A total of 1,13,47,344 people are eligible to vote.

The polling started at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.30 pm in 15,789 stations across the six districts.

The Election Commission has deployed 853 companies of central forces in this phase.

Live Updates
