STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

Bengal polls HIGHLIGHTS | Stray violent incidents mark final phase as marathon election comes to end

Over 84.77 lakh voters will decide the political fate of 283 candidates in this phase.

Published: 29th April 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

A queue of voters outside a polling station to cast their votes during re-polls at the Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal, Thursday, April 29, 2021.

A queue of voters outside a polling station to cast their votes during re-polls at the Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

Polling ended on Thursday for 35 seats in the eighth phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal amid the rampaging second wave of COVID-19.

Long queues were seen outside most polling booths since early morning, raising concern over the spread of the infection even as the Election Commission said that all precautionary measures are in place.

The state registered its highest single-day spike of 17,207 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while 77 more people succumbed to the disease.

The poll panel has deployed 641 companies of central forces in the final phase to ensure free and fair voting, he said.

Voting was being held at 11,860 polling stations spread over 11 assembly constituencies each in Murshidabad and Birbhum, six in Malda and seven in north Kolkata.

Live Updates
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal polls West Bengal polls 2021 West Bengal elections West Bengal elections 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls West Bengal Assembly Polls 2021 West Bengal assembly elections West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 West bengal election phase 8

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp