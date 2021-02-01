STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

Union Budget HIGHLIGHTS| Sitharaman does a Thatcher, announces major privatisation push

The FM set a definitive agenda for privatisation. The disinvestment proceeds will rake in Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

Published: 01st February 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the post-budget press conference, at National Media Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the post-budget press conference, at National Media Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Online Desk

It was the budget after a once-in-a-century pandemic. 

The Finance Minister has announced her expenditure details and admits that the government has not skimped on spending with borrowing pegged at Rs 3287 crore per day, as our columnist Shankkar Aiyar noted on Twitter.

Where has the money gone and what have her measures been. Also, a look at their impact while sharing our verdict. All in our coverage below:

Live Updates
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Union budget Budget 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with the tab ahead of presenting the Union Budget (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Explainer | Union Budget 2021: Which industries won and which ones lost
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Expert Take | 'The budget lacks in confidence, we are under-investing'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp