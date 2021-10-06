STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

Tamil Nadu local body elections Highlights | 74.37 per cent voting recorded in 9 districts

The polling for the Tamil Nadu local body elections kickstarted today across various districts in the state.

Published: 06th October 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

People casts their vote for the local body election at Muttukadu, Chengalpattu district on Wednesday.

People cast their vote for the local body election at Muttukadu, Chengalpattu district on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Online Desk

The polling to the local bodies across nine districts in Tamil Nadu happened on Wednesday.

The nine districts where polling took place are Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tenkasi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruppatur, Tirunelveli, Villupuram, and Kallakuruchi.

The polling took place from 7 am to 6 pm. The second phase will be held on October 9. The results will be announced by the state election commission on October 12.

Over 27,000 seats are up for grabs in these nine districts.

According to official records, a total electorate of 76,59,720 voters, including 37,77,524 male voters, 38,81,361 female voters and 835 belonging to the third gender are eligible to cast their vote.

Voting will take place in 7,291 polling booths today and in 6,652 polling booths on October 9.

Over 1 lakh officials have been deployed across Tamil Nadu to ensure smooth polling in these nine districts.
LATEST UPDATES:

Live Updates
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu local body elections Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Local Body Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu local body polls DMK AIADMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
From Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi of Congress to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Opposition leaders across India have strongly condemned the killing of farmers by a convoy that allegedly included the son of a minister and the UP g
'Fascism', 'Jallianwala Bagh', 'Hitler': Lakhimpur Kheri farmers' killing leads to strong reactions by Opposition leaders
Here is the list of contestants in the fifth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan. (Photo | Vijay Television Twitter)
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5: Check out the list of contestants
Videos
A cloud of uncertainty over KKR's injured all-rounder Andre Russell's participation gives Delhi more reasons to feel optimistic ahead of their afternoon match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
IPL Reboot: Must win for Kolkata Knight Riders
Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul (Photo | PTI)
IPL Reboot: Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings chase different goals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp