By Online Desk

The polling to the local bodies across nine districts in Tamil Nadu happened on Wednesday.

The nine districts where polling took place are Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tenkasi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruppatur, Tirunelveli, Villupuram, and Kallakuruchi.

The polling took place from 7 am to 6 pm. The second phase will be held on October 9. The results will be announced by the state election commission on October 12.

Over 27,000 seats are up for grabs in these nine districts.

According to official records, a total electorate of 76,59,720 voters, including 37,77,524 male voters, 38,81,361 female voters and 835 belonging to the third gender are eligible to cast their vote.

Voting will take place in 7,291 polling booths today and in 6,652 polling booths on October 9.

Over 1 lakh officials have been deployed across Tamil Nadu to ensure smooth polling in these nine districts.

LATEST UPDATES: