Thousands of anti-government protesters stormed into Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office in Flower Road on Wednesday, hours after he was named as acting President.

The mob breached military defences and entered the PM's office to raise national flags, according to witnesses. It is said that police failed to hold back crowds despite firing tear gas and water cannon.

Sri Lanka declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after the president fled overseas to escape anti-government protests.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had promised to resign on Wednesday after fleeing his official residence in Colombo.

