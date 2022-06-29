Supreme Court grants permissions to NCP minister Nawab Malik & NCP MLA Anil Deshmukh to cast their votes in special session for floor test on June 30.
Maharashtra crisis LIVE: Uddhav Thackeray quits minutes after SC refuses to stay floor test
The Supreme Court around 9 pm on Wednesday allowed the floor test to be held while stating that the outcome will be subject to the July 11 hearing at the apex court.
Published: 29th June 2022 10:39 AM | Last Updated: 29th June 2022 10:09 PM | A+A A-
Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra CM minutes after the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the floor test ordered by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday. He announced his resignation in an online address.
“I am also resigning as member of the legislative council,” he said.
Follow our live coverage for more updates on Maharashtra's political turmoil.
Maharasthra floor test: SC gives nod to NCP MLAs Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh to cast votes Thursday
SC resused to stay floor test, final outcome subject to July 11 hearing
The Supreme Court has resused to stay the floor test in Maharasthra Assembly ordered by Governor to Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress ruling coalition on Thursday. However, the floor test results will be subject to final outcome in the plea by Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu, who termed Governor's direction for floor test as illegal. SC will hear Prabhu's petition on July 11
Maharasthra crisis: Supreme Court verdict at 9 pm, rebel MLAs head to Goa
The Suprme Court will pronounce its order shortly today (Wednesday) on Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu's plea against Governor's direction for floor test in Assembly on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Rebel MLAs led by state minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde left Guwahati for Goa as the Supreme Court was set to decide whether the floor test ordered by the Maharashtra governor for proving the Uddhav Thackeray government's majority on Thursday should go ahead or not.
'Today we are not leaving Shiv Sena. We are Shiv Sena', argues Eknath Shinde's counsel in SC
"Today we are not leaving Shiv Sena. We are Shiv Sena. We have 39 out of 55 Shiv Sena MLAs with us," argues Eknath Shinde's counsel in Supreme Court.
Congress leader Sunil Kedar talks to media after meeting
CM said that we cooperate with him well and he will expect similar cooperation from us in the future as well. He also said that he will behave with us in a similar manner. He had no prior administrative experience, he tackled Corona. He underwent critical surgery. Who has started working within a month of undergoing spinal surgery? Give me one name. This man did that. Even the PM told him that he showed strength. If such a man faces deception, then we would like to know if the people would think about it, said Sunil Kedar, Maharashtra minister and Congress leader after the meeting.
State cabinet meeting concludes
CM Thackeray said that all 3 parties came together and did good work in 2.5 years. He expressed his gratitude to all parties. He said that he received the support of Congress and NCP but unfortunately he didn't get the support of his own party's people. Tomorrow, vote of confidence will take place and it will be decided if it's the end or not, said NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil after the meeting.
Shinde camp says Uddhav's Sena hopeless minority
Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for Eknath Shide, argues, "Supreme Court in its judgment had said disqualification proceedings have no bearing on Floor Test."
SC says the moment a CM shows reluctance, it prima facie gives the view that he has lost the confidence of the House, Kaul added, "The floor test is an area carved out for the discretion of the Governor. Unless the decision of the Governor is held to be grossly irrational or mala fide, there can be no interference."
Mumbai police on high alert upon Shinde's arrival
Amid reports of Eknath Shinde group arriving in Mumbai tomorrow, Mumbai police are on high alert. Notices were sent to NCP, Shiv Sena, Congress, BJP, SP leaders asking them to not give instigating statements or release objectionable posts. Stringent action if the situation deteriorates, warned Mumbai police.
'Will heavens fall if there is no Floor Test tomorrow?'
While the matter is waiting for adjudication before the Supreme Court, how can the Governor who just recovered from COVID, after a meeting with the Leader of the Opposition, ask for a Floor Test the next day? The people who have changed sides and defected cannot represent the will of the people. Can't the Governor trust the Court to not call a Floor Test tomorrow? Will heavens fall if there is no Floor Test tomorrow?, says advocate Singhvi.
SC hears Sunil Prabhu's plea challenging Governor's direction to Thackeray to prove majority
Supreme Court starts hearing the plea filed by Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's direction to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority support on the floor of the House on June 30th.
The apex court questions, "Issue of disqualification is pending before us, but what is its relation to Floor Test, please clarify."
Lawyer says, "On one hand, court has stayed disqualification proceedings, on the other hand, MLAs are going to vote tomorrow, it's a direct contradiction."
Sunil Prabhu's lawyer submitted that this Court is considering the validity of the disqualification proceedings and has kept the matter for hearing on 11.07.2022. The issue of disqualification is directly connected/interlinked with the issue of Floor Test. (Read more)
We are not rebels, we are Shiv Sena: Shinde
We will reach Mumbai tomorrow and participate in the Trust Vote. After that, a meeting of the Legislative Party will be held, following this the further course of action will be decided, says Eknath Shinde, at Guwahati airport.
We are not rebels. We are Shiv Sena. We are carrying forward the agenda and ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena. We will work for the Hindutva ideology and development of the state: Eknath Shinde, at Guwahati airport#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/RGMdJ75dQV— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022
Rebel Maharashtra MLAs raise slogans
#WATCH | Assam: Rebel Maharashtra MLAs raise slogans of "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki jai" and "Eknath Shinde sahab tum aage badho, hum tumhare saath hain", as they arrive at Guwahati airport. pic.twitter.com/GkT9lguY3V— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022
Maharashtra cabinet meeting begins at Mantralaya
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and state minister Aaditya Thackeray along with other ministers arrive at Mantrayala in Mumbai for a cabinet meeting#MaharashtraPolitcalCrisis pic.twitter.com/l3L76zkoIG— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022
Rebel MLAs leave from Radisson Blu
#WATCH | Assam: Rebel Maharashtra MLAs leave from Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/KbxYgW4sax— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022
Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray leave for cabinet meeting
#MaharashtraPolitcalCrisis | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and state minister Aaditya Thackeray leave from their residence for a cabinet meeting to be held today evening in Mantralaya, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ti3UmgjDLh— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022
Rebel MLAs return to hotel after visiting Kamakhya temple
#WATCH | Assam: Rebel Maharashtra MLAs return to Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati after visiting Kamakhya Temple here. pic.twitter.com/IK2ApMWfdS— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022
Fadnavis speaks with Raj Thackeray, seeks help
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis spoke with MNS chief Raj Thackeray over the phone, asking for help in the floor test scheduled for tomorrow. Thackeray agreed, he said that the party will vote. MNS has one MLA in the Maharashtra Assembly.
MNS chief Raj Thackeray agrees to help BJP for Thursday's Floor test
#MaharastraPoliticalCrisis | BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis spoke with MNS chief Raj Thackeray over the phone, asking for help in Floor Test scheduled for tomorrow. Thackeray agreed, he said that the party will vote. MNS has one MLA in the Maharashtra Assembly.— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022
(File photos) pic.twitter.com/z7YCnDInki
'Cabinet meeting of a minority government is utterly wrong'
#MaharashtraPolitcalCrisis | Cabinet meeting of a minority government of the state is utterly wrong. It's akin to a political sin: BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on MVA govt's cabinet meeting to be held today pic.twitter.com/OP3ElRxQuX— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022
Thackeray to chair cabinet meeting at 5 pm
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to chair the cabinet meeting at 5 pm today, according to CMO.
Congress leaders meeting underway in Mumbai to discuss their strategy
Ahead of the floor test on Thursday, a meeting of Congress leaders underway in Mumbai to discuss their strategy. Party leaders including Ashok Chavan, Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Sunil Kedar, Charan Singh Sapra and Nitin Raut, present.
We are not worried about any floor test, says Shinde
We will reach Mumbai tomorrow. Nearly, 50 MLAs are with us. We've 2/3 majority. We are not worried about any floor test. We will pass all things and no one can stop us. In democracy majority matters and we're having that, says Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde in Guwahati. (Read more)
Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh move SC, seek permission to attend floor test
NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh, who are lodged in jail, move Supreme Court seeking permission to attend the floor test in Maharashtra. Supreme Court agrees to hear their plea today evening.
Rebel MLAs reach Guwahati's Kamakhya Temple
Assam | Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde along with other MLAs reach Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati pic.twitter.com/E2uy7f9y5v— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022
Assam Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika and other state BJP leaders are accompanying Eknath Shinde and other rebel Maharashtra MLAs.
SC to hear Shiv Sena's plea against floor test at 5 pm
Supreme Court agrees to hear at 5 pm plea of Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's direction to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority support on the floor of the House on June 30.#MaharashtraPolitcalCrisis pic.twitter.com/3PqhbmDWZ2— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022
Rebel MLAs head to Goa ahead of floor test
Rebelled Shiv Sena MLAs will move out from Hotel Radisson, Guwahati to Goa today, then they will come to Mumbai to participate in floor test on June 30. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 29, 2022
MVA will have to move SC against floor test: Chavan
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said Maharashtra's ruling MVA will have to move the Supreme Court against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's letter mandating the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation to face a floor test on June 30.
Shiv Sena knocks Supreme Court doors
Immediately after the demand to prove the majority, Shiv Sena approached the Supreme Court claiming the Governor's request is illegal as 16 rebel MLAs are yet to respond on possible disqualification.
Uddhav Thackeray government to face floor test on Thursday
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asks Maharashtra Legislature Secretary to hold floor test of Uddhav Thackeray-led government at 11 am on Thursday. (READ MORE)