Maharashtra crisis LIVE: Uddhav Thackeray quits minutes after SC refuses to stay floor test

The Supreme Court around 9 pm on Wednesday allowed the floor test to be held while stating that the outcome will be subject to the July 11 hearing at the apex court.

Published: 29th June 2022 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

CM Uddhav Thackeray asked to prove majority.

Uddhav Thackeray and rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

By Online Desk

Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra CM minutes after the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the floor test ordered by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday. He announced his resignation in an online address.

 “I am also resigning as member of the legislative council,” he said.

Follow our live coverage for more updates on Maharashtra's political turmoil.

Live Updates
09:48 Jun 29

Maharasthra floor test: SC gives nod to NCP MLAs Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh to cast votes Thursday

Supreme Court grants permissions to NCP minister Nawab Malik & NCP MLA Anil Deshmukh to cast their votes in special session for floor test on June 30.

09:34 Jun 29

SC resused to stay floor test, final outcome subject to July 11 hearing

The Supreme Court has resused to stay the floor test in Maharasthra Assembly ordered by Governor to Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress ruling coalition on Thursday. However, the floor test results will be subject to final outcome in the plea by Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu, who termed Governor's direction for floor test as illegal. SC will hear Prabhu's petition on July 11

08:55 Jun 29

Maharasthra crisis: Supreme Court verdict at 9 pm, rebel MLAs head to Goa

The Suprme Court will pronounce its order shortly today (Wednesday) on Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu's plea against Governor's direction for floor test in Assembly on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Rebel MLAs led by state minister and  Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde left Guwahati for Goa as the Supreme Court was set to decide whether the floor test ordered by the Maharashtra governor for proving the Uddhav Thackeray government's majority on Thursday should go ahead or not.

07:52 Jun 29

'Today we are not leaving Shiv Sena. We are Shiv Sena', argues Eknath Shinde's counsel in SC

"Today we are not leaving Shiv Sena. We are Shiv Sena. We have 39 out of 55 Shiv Sena MLAs with us," argues Eknath Shinde's counsel in Supreme Court.

07:18 Jun 29

Congress leader Sunil Kedar talks to media after meeting

CM said that we cooperate with him well and he will expect similar cooperation from us in the future as well. He also said that he will behave with us in a similar manner. He had no prior administrative experience, he tackled Corona. He underwent critical surgery. Who has started working within a month of undergoing spinal surgery? Give me one name. This man did that. Even the PM told him that he showed strength. If such a man faces deception, then we would like to know if the people would think about it, said Sunil Kedar, Maharashtra minister and Congress leader after the meeting.

07:15 Jun 29

State cabinet meeting concludes

CM Thackeray said that all 3 parties came together and did good work in 2.5 years. He expressed his gratitude to all parties. He said that he received the support of Congress and NCP but unfortunately he didn't get the support of his own party's people. Tomorrow, vote of confidence will take place and it will be decided if it's the end or not, said NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil after the meeting.

06:57 Jun 29

Shinde camp says Uddhav's Sena hopeless minority

Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for Eknath Shide, argues, "Supreme Court in its judgment had said disqualification proceedings have no bearing on Floor Test."

SC says the moment a CM shows reluctance, it prima facie gives the view that he has lost the confidence of the House, Kaul added, "The floor test is an area carved out for the discretion of the Governor. Unless the decision of the Governor is held to be grossly irrational or mala fide, there can be no interference."

06:29 Jun 29

Mumbai police on high alert upon Shinde's arrival

Amid reports of Eknath Shinde group arriving in Mumbai tomorrow, Mumbai police are on high alert. Notices were sent to NCP, Shiv Sena, Congress, BJP, SP leaders asking them to not give instigating statements or release objectionable posts. Stringent action if the situation deteriorates, warned Mumbai police.

06:09 Jun 29

'Will heavens fall if there is no Floor Test tomorrow?'

While the matter is waiting for adjudication before the Supreme Court, how can the Governor who just recovered from COVID, after a meeting with the Leader of the Opposition, ask for a Floor Test the next day? The people who have changed sides and defected cannot represent the will of the people. Can't the Governor trust the Court to not call a Floor Test tomorrow? Will heavens fall if there is no Floor Test tomorrow?, says advocate Singhvi.

05:49 Jun 29

SC hears Sunil Prabhu's plea challenging Governor's direction to Thackeray to prove majority

Supreme Court starts hearing the plea filed by Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's direction to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority support on the floor of the House on June 30th.

The apex court questions, "Issue of disqualification is pending before us, but what is its relation to Floor Test, please clarify."

Lawyer says, "On one hand, court has stayed disqualification proceedings, on the other hand, MLAs are going to vote tomorrow, it's a direct contradiction."

Sunil Prabhu's lawyer submitted that this Court is considering the validity of the disqualification proceedings and has kept the matter for hearing on 11.07.2022. The issue of disqualification is directly connected/interlinked with the issue of Floor Test. (Read more)

05:46 Jun 29

We are not rebels, we are Shiv Sena: Shinde

We will reach Mumbai tomorrow and participate in the Trust Vote. After that, a meeting of the Legislative Party will be held, following this the further course of action will be decided, says Eknath Shinde, at Guwahati airport.

05:45 Jun 29

Rebel Maharashtra MLAs raise slogans

05:44 Jun 29

Maharashtra cabinet meeting begins at Mantralaya

05:01 Jun 29

Rebel MLAs leave from Radisson Blu

04:45 Jun 29

Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray leave for cabinet meeting

04:21 Jun 29

Rebel MLAs return to hotel after visiting Kamakhya temple

04:20 Jun 29

Fadnavis speaks with Raj Thackeray, seeks help

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis spoke with MNS chief Raj Thackeray over the phone, asking for help in the floor test scheduled for tomorrow. Thackeray agreed, he said that the party will vote. MNS has one MLA in the Maharashtra Assembly. 
 

04:02 Jun 29

MNS chief Raj Thackeray agrees to help BJP for Thursday's Floor test

03:42 Jun 29

'Cabinet meeting of a minority government is utterly wrong'

02:55 Jun 29

Thackeray to chair cabinet meeting at 5 pm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to chair the cabinet meeting at 5 pm today, according to CMO.

02:55 Jun 29

Congress leaders meeting underway in Mumbai to discuss their strategy

Ahead of the floor test on Thursday, a meeting of Congress leaders underway in Mumbai to discuss their strategy. Party leaders including Ashok Chavan, Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Sunil Kedar, Charan Singh Sapra and Nitin Raut, present.

02:13 Jun 29

We are not worried about any floor test, says Shinde

We will reach Mumbai tomorrow. Nearly, 50 MLAs are with us. We've 2/3 majority. We are not worried about any floor test. We will pass all things and no one can stop us. In democracy majority matters and we're having that, says Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde in Guwahati. (Read more)

02:11 Jun 29

Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh move SC, seek permission to attend floor test

NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh, who are lodged in jail, move Supreme Court seeking permission to attend the floor test in Maharashtra. Supreme Court agrees to hear their plea today evening.

12:46 Jun 29

Rebel MLAs reach Guwahati's Kamakhya Temple

12:27 Jun 29

Assam Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika and other state BJP leaders are accompanying Eknath Shinde and other rebel Maharashtra MLAs.

11:11 Jun 29

SC to hear Shiv Sena's plea against floor test at 5 pm

11:08 Jun 29

Rebel MLAs head to Goa ahead of floor test

11:03 Jun 29

MVA will have to move SC against floor test: Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said Maharashtra's ruling MVA will have to move the Supreme Court against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's letter mandating the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation to face a floor test on June 30.

10:48 Jun 29

Shiv Sena knocks Supreme Court doors

Immediately after the demand to prove the majority, Shiv Sena approached the Supreme Court claiming the Governor's request is illegal as 16 rebel MLAs are yet to respond on possible disqualification.

10:44 Jun 29

Uddhav Thackeray government to face floor test on Thursday

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asks Maharashtra Legislature Secretary to hold floor test of Uddhav Thackeray-led government at 11 am on Thursday. (READ MORE)

