Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates | Will see any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in conflict, says Putin

By Online Desk

Russia's defence ministry announced a ceasefire on Saturday to allow residents of two besieged cities, including the strategic port city of Mariupol, to evacuate.

"Today, March 5, from 10 am Moscow time, the Russian side declares a regime of silence and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha," it said.

The announcement comes after Mariupol's mayor Vadim Boychenko said Saturday that the city was under "blockade" by Russian forces after days of "ruthless" attacks.

Located on the Sea of Azov, the city of 4,50,000 people has been bombarded by shellings and cut off without water or electricity in the depths of winter.

"For now, we are looking for solutions to humanitarian problems and all possible ways to get Mariupol out of the blockade," said Vadim Boychenko in a message posted to the mayor's Telegram account.

