Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates | Will see any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in conflict, says Putin
NATO has said a no-fly zone, which would bar all unauthorized aircraft from flying over Ukraine, could provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear-armed Russia.
Russia's defence ministry announced a ceasefire on Saturday to allow residents of two besieged cities, including the strategic port city of Mariupol, to evacuate.
"Today, March 5, from 10 am Moscow time, the Russian side declares a regime of silence and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha," it said.
The announcement comes after Mariupol's mayor Vadim Boychenko said Saturday that the city was under "blockade" by Russian forces after days of "ruthless" attacks.
Located on the Sea of Azov, the city of 4,50,000 people has been bombarded by shellings and cut off without water or electricity in the depths of winter.
"For now, we are looking for solutions to humanitarian problems and all possible ways to get Mariupol out of the blockade," said Vadim Boychenko in a message posted to the mayor's Telegram account.
WATCH | 'If anything happens to us Mission Ganga will be failure', say Sumy Univ. students
Spanish clothing giant suspends operations in Russia
- Spanish clothing giant Inditex has decided to “temporarily suspend” all its activity in Russia, including over 500 stores and its online sales.
- In a statement to Spanish stock market regulator CNMV, the parent company of Zara, Massimo Dutti and other fashion chains says that “under the current circumstances it cannot guarantee the continuity of its operations and the commercial conditions in the Russian Federation.”
- It added that the company will focus on developing “a special support plan” for the more than 9,000 people it employs in Russia. Inditex said that Russia accounts for 8.5% of the group’s business.
- It said the move doesn’t significantly impact its investment there because all its Russian shops operate on rented premises.
- Major western companies, including H&M, Apple, Mercedes-Benz and BP, have halted their sales or operations in Russia since the country started its invasion of Ukraine.
More and more media companies shut down operations at Russia
- German public broadcasters ARD and ZDF say they are suspending reporting from their Moscow studios after Russia passed a law foreseeing prison sentences of up to 15 years for spreading what is deemed to be fake information about its armed forces.
- The measure was signed into law by President Vladimir Putin on Friday and already prompted some foreign media including the BBC and Bloomberg to say they were suspending operations within Russia.
- ARD and ZDF said in a statement that they are examining the consequences of the new legislation and suspending reporting from the Moscow studios for now.
- The passing of the law comes amid a broader crackdown on media outlets and social media in Russia.
Five Punjabi students return from Ukraine, thank their stars, country's embassy
They returned to their home towns, heaving a sigh of relief and thanking their stars that they managed to come out of Ukrainian city Kharkiv amid heavy shelling by the Russian forces. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
After MEA advisory, Indians in Sumy say 'confused' whether to leave for border; supplies running out
As evacuation from the shelling-battered city remains a challenge for Indian authorities, the students said they could no longer cope with the nail-biting cold, depleting food supplies and having to melt snow to get drinking water. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
'We will leave no stone unturned for safe evacuation of students': Indian envoy to Ukraine
Indian envoy to Ukraine Partha Satpathy on Saturday said no stone will be left unturned for the safe evacuation of Indian students from the conflict-stricken eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy as he hailed the unparalleled strength and fortitude displayed by the young citizens in dealing with the adversities. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Italian state broadcaster shuts operations in Russia
- Italian state broadcaster Rai is suspending reporting by its correspondents in Russia. Rai's measure, effective Saturday, follows similar moves by some other foreign media.
- Rai said the measure is necessary to “safeguard the safety of its journalists in the place as well as the maximum freedom of information about the country."
- Russia on Friday passed a law foreseeing prison sentences of up to 15 years for spreading what is deemed to be fake information about its armed forces.
Won't impose Martial Law in Russia: Putin
- Russian President Vladimir Putin says there is nothing that warrants imposing martial law in Russia at this point.
- Putin’s comment on Saturday followed days of speculation that the introduction of martial law could be imminent.
- Putin said that “martial law is imposed in a country ... in the event of external aggression, including in specific areas of hostilities. But we don’t have such a situation, and I hope we won’t.”
Finland, Sweden to further deepen defense cooperation with NATO
- Finland and Sweden have pledged to further deepen defense cooperation, including with NATO.
- Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin says that “Russia’s war against a European nation puts the European security order at risk.”
- Finland and neighboring Sweden for years have resisted joining NATO, but the Russian invasion of Ukraine is changing the dynamic.
- Recent polls in both countries show more than 50% of Finns and Swedes in support of NATO membership but their governments are more cautious.
- “It’s very understandable that the mindset of our citizens is changing due to Russia’s attack against Ukraine,” said Marin, but refused to comment on whether Finland would ask for a major non-NATO allied status, a designation given to countries with close strategic relationship with the U.S. military.
- Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said cooperation with NATO is “maybe closer than ever” and that a rapprochement with NATO would be discussed.
Putin warns against Ukraine no-fly zone
- Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as “participation in the armed conflict.”
- Speaking at a meeting with female pilots on Saturday, Putin said Russia would view “any move in this direction” as an intervention that “will pose a threat to our service members.”
- “That very second, we will view them as participants of the military conflict, and it would not matter what members they are,” the Russian president said.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pushed NATO to impose a no-fly zone over his country, warning that “all the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you.”
- NATO has said a no-fly zone, which would bar all unauthorized aircraft from flying over Ukraine, could provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear-armed Russia.
'If Russia is destroyed, we will be next': China seeks to unify public in support for Moscow
As the West condemns Russia, President Vladimir Putin has vocal supporters in China, where the ruling Communist Party tells its people they are fellow targets of US-led harassment. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Ukraine effect: Aeroflot to halt international flights; UK goes after Russian oligarchs with Putin links
The move by Russia's biggest state-owned airline comes after the country's aviation agency, Rosaviatsiya, recommended that all Russian airlines with foreign-leased planes halt both passenger and cargo flights abroad. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Russia's Aeroflot airlines to halt all flights abroad from March 8
Aeroflot, Russia’s flagship carrier, has announced that it will halt all international flights except to Belarus starting March 8.
16,000 foreign fighters expected in Ukraine, says Russian Embassy, citing Zelensky
As per Ukrainian President Zelensky, around 16,000 foreign fighters are expected in Ukraine. About 200 of mercenaries from Croatia have already entered the country through Poland and joined uncontrollable nationalist units in the South East of Ukraine, says Russian Embassy.
92 students returned to Jharkhand so far from war-torn Ukraine: Official
Nine-two students from Jharkhand have returned home so far from war-torn Ukraine, an official at the State Migrant Control Room said on Saturday. Chief Minister Hemant Soren met some of the returnee students and enquired about their well-being.
Another 137 students return to Gujarat from Ukraine, number rises to 752
A group of 137 Indian students stranded in Ukraine reached Gujarat, their home state, on Saturday, officials said here. It took the tally of those who have returned to the state from the war-hit country to 752.
11 flights with 2,200 Indian evacuees from Ukraine to land tomorrow: Government
Union Civil Aviation Ministry says 11 evacuation flights with 2,200 Indians will arrive on Sunday.
Evacuations halted as Russia violates ceasefire
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, said the evacuation effort was stopped because the city of Mariupol remained under fire on Saturday. (READ MORE)
WATCH | Defence Ministry of Ukraine claims that air defense specialists shot down enemy aircraft
Soon we will be able to tell our people to come back: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
"I am sure that soon we will be able to tell our people: come back! Come back from Poland, Romania, Slovakia and all other countries. Come back because there is no threat anymore," Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Facebook post.
Russia cracks down on dissenting media, blocks Facebook
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to hew to the Kremlin line on Russia's war in Ukraine, blocking Facebook and Twitter and signing into law a bill that criminalizes the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be “fake” reports. (READ MORE)
Deeply concerned about Indian students in Ukraine's Sumy: India
India on Saturday said it is "deeply concerned" about the Indian students stuck in the eastern Ukranian city of Sumy and strongly asked both Russia and Ukraine through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire for their safe exit from the conflict zone.
European Union suspends Russia and Belarus from Council of Baltic Sea States
The European Union said it had joined members of the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS) in suspending Russia and Belarus from the Council's activities.
Ceasefire will help us reach border: Indian students stuck in Ukraine
#UkraineCrisis | Several students are still stuck in Kharkiv. We left Ukraine on March 1st amid bombing & shelling. After crossing the Poland border Indian govt provided us help, says Pratyush Chaurasia who escaped from Kharkiv and reached Rzeszow in Poland
Flight from Budapest carrying 183 Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in Mumbai
An Air India Express flight from the Hungarian capital Budapest carrying 183 Indian nationals stranded in war-torn Ukraine landed in Mumbai on Saturday morning, the airline said. Air India flight IX 1604 with 182 passengers and one infant landed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 11 am.
MEA advises Indian students in Ukraine to take safety precautions & avoid unnecessary risks
We are deeply concerned about Indian students in Sumy, Ukraine. Have strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for our students.
Deeply engaged in evacuation of Indians from Kharkiv, says embassy
The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Friday said that it was deeply engaged in ensuring the safe evacuation of Indian citizens from the city conflict-ridden Kharkiv.
Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said efforts on to evacuate foreign students from Sumy city
We are doing everything we can to evacuate hundreds of foreign students from the Sumy city. #Sumy is now on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe due to indiscriminate Russian shelling. Ukraine is doing its best to save and secure people.
Putin signs laws on sanctioning foreign individuals, criminalizing fakes about military
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a federal law broadening sanctions for violating the rights of Russian citizens to all foreigners and stateless persons, the Kremlin said.
309 hailing from Himachal evacuated from Ukraine so far, 149 still stuck: CM Jai Ram Thakur
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday told the Himachal Pradesh assembly that 309 people from the state have been evacuated from war-torn Ukraine so far. Speaking during the budget session, the chief minister said 149 students from the state are still stuck there.
WATCH | At night there was a powerful explosion near Chernihiv
At night there was a powerful explosion near #Chernihiv.
PayPal shuts down its services in Russia citing Ukraine aggression
Payments company PayPal Holdings Inc shut down its services early on Saturday in Russia, citing "the current circumstances," joining many financial and tech companies in suspending operations there after the invasion of Ukraine.
Putin critic who left Russia flees Kyiv as double refugee'
Olena and five colleagues left Kyiv after three nights in a bomb shelter, the thuds of explosions reverberating. They arrived in Hungary on Thursday after a harrowing, three-day flight. (READ MORE)
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju meets Slovakia PM, conveys gratitude for evacuation of Indians from Ukraine
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is currently in Slovakia as a part of Operation Ganga, on Friday called on the prime minister of the Slovak Republic and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of gratitude for the help extended in evacuating of Indian nationals from Ukraine.
Birthday of an Indian student celebrated at a camp on Romanian border
Birthday of an Indian student, Kartik was celebrated at a camp on Romanian border yesterday.
China's leaders walking tightrope on Russia-Ukraine conflict
Following the imposition of harsh economic sanctions from the west, Russia would be looking towards Chinese commitment for assistance in resolving its fast-approaching economic hardship. Analysts say Ukraine's conflict will show the world whether confessions of both leaders are legitimate, or these relations are rather transactional.
All efforts on to evacuate people stranded in Kharkiv and Kyiv: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said all efforts are on to evacuate people from the state, who are stranded in besieged cities like Kharkiv and Kyiv in Ukraine, and that his administration is in constant touch with Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Embassy there.
WATCH | Russian forces bomb military hospital in town of Irpin
Russian forces bomb military hospital in town of Irpin, just outside capital Kiev as shelling intensifies in region
AirAsia India flight carrying 170 Indian evacuees from Ukraine lands at Delhi
An AirAsia India evacuation flight from Suceava in Romania carrying 170 Indian evacuees from Ukraine landed at Delhi early morning on Saturday, an airline official said. This was the first such flight operated by the Bengaluru-based budget carrier under 'Operation Ganga,' a central government initiative to bring back Indian citizens from war-torn Ukraine.
Ceasefire to let Mariupol residents evacuate: Russian Defense Ministry
Mariupol's mayor Vadim Boychenko said Saturday that the city was under "blockade" by Russian forces after days of "ruthless" attacks. (READ MORE)
Six killed in air strike on village near Ukraine's Kyiv
A #Russian airstrike on the village of #Markhalevka near #Kyiv killed six people, including a child.
Zelenskyy slams NATO's decision not to implement no-fly zone over Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has slammed NATO's decision not to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, other foreign nationals from Ukraine: Envoy tells UNSC
Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said that the Russian military is doing everything to ensure the peaceful evacuation of foreign nationals stranded in Ukraine. (READ MORE)
Paris says will put forward measures to safeguard 5 Ukrainian nuclear facilities
France will propose to its partners specific steps to safeguard five main Ukrainian nuclear facilities based on the criteria by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Elysee Palace said on Friday.
Ukrainian port city Mariupol under 'blockade' by Russian forces
After days of "ruthless" attack, Mariupol is under a "blockade" by Russian forces, said Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko on Saturday, according to a media report. Ukraine's port city of Mariupol, with a population of 450,000 people, is of strategic importance to Russian forces, as by taking Mariupol, they can complete a land corridor that would link Crimea with southern Russia.
Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Air raid alerts in Chernihiv, Sumy
Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, air raid alerts were issued on Saturday morning in Chernihiv and Sumy.
Samsung stops shipping products to Russia
South Korean tech giant Samsung is suspending shipments of all of its products to Russia, media reports say.
"Due to the current geopolitical developments, shipments to Russia have been suspended," reads a statement from an unnamed Samsung representative, via Samsung's generic PR email address. "We continue to actively monitor this complex situation to determine our next steps."
According to The Verge, Samsung is also making donations to humanitarian efforts.
An AirAsia India evacuation flight from Suceava in Romania carrying 170 Indian evacuees from Ukraine landed at Delhi early morning on Saturday, an airline official said.
This was the first such flight operated by the Bengaluru-based budget carrier under 'Operation Ganga,' a central government initiative to bring back Indian citizens from war-torn Ukraine.
An AirAsia India flight from Sauceva in Romania via Dubai landed at Delhi Airport at 4 am Saturday morning with 170 Indian evacuees from Ukraine, the official said.
The passengers were received by the Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on their arrival in India, said the official.
Russia declares ceasefire in Ukraine
Russia declares ceasefire in Ukraine from 06:00 GMT to open humanitarian corridors for civilians, reports Russia's media outlet Sputnik
Ukraine conflict fuels supply chain concerns
At a logistics expo in London this week, Russia's invasion of Ukraine dominated discussions, rather than interest in the latest package-tracking devices or how to kick-start the sector after the coronavirus pandemic.
A week of fighting has forced many companies to suspend operations out of Ukraine as well as Russia, as world governments began imposing tough financial sanctions.
Now there are fears the conflict could cause more disruption to the sector and hinder recovery from the pandemic, which battered world supply chains.
Efforts to bring back Naveen Shekharappa's body is in progress
Efforts to bring back Naveen Shekharappa's (an MBBS student who died in shelling in Ukraine) body is in progress. We're in touch with the Indian embassy, also spoke to External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on the matter: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, other foreign nationals from Ukraine
Russia has informed the UN Security Council that Russian buses are ready at crossing points to go to the eastern Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Sumy to evacuate Indian students and other foreign nationals who are stranded there, amidst the raging conflict in the East European country.
The 15-nation Council held an emergency session on Friday, called by Albania, France, Ireland, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States, following Russia's attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe.
During the meeting, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said that the Russian military is doing everything to ensure the peaceful evacuation of foreign nationals stranded in Ukraine.
He alleged that Ukraine nationalists were keeping over 3,700 Indian citizens "by force" in Kharkiv and Sumy cities of eastern Ukraine.
The Russian envoy said that the checkpoints are equipped to provide temporary accommodation, space for rest, and hot food. There are also mobile medical stations with a stock of medications.
Air raid alert in Kyiv
Air raid alert in Kyiv. Residents should go to the nearest shelter: Ukraine's The Kyiv Independent
NMC allows foreign medical grads to complete internships in India
Amid the ongoing evacuation of Indian medical students from Ukraine, National Medical Commission (NMC) allows Foreign Medical Graduates with incomplete internships due to compelling situations like the Covid-19 and war, to apply to complete internships in India if they clear FMGE.
Amid the ongoing evacuation of Indian medical students from #Ukraine, National Medical Commission (NMC) allows Foreign Medical Graduates with incomplete internships due to compelling situations like the Covid19 & war...to apply to complete internships in India if they clear FMGE
500 missiles in the week since invasion
Russia has fired more than 500 missiles in the week since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Russia is launching all different types of missiles at a rate of about two dozen per day, a Pentagon official said.
Ukraine digital army brews cyberattacks, intel and infowar
Formed in a fury to counter Russia's blitzkrieg attack, Ukraine's hundreds-strong volunteer "hacker" corps is much more than a paramilitary cyberattack force in Europe's first major war of the internet age.
It is crucial to information combat and to crowdsourcing intelligence. "We are really a swarm. A self-organizing swarm," said Roman Zakharov, a 37-year-old IT executive at the center of Ukraine's bootstrap digital army.
His group's inventions run from software that lets anyone on the planet with a smartphone or computer participate in distributed denial-of-service attacks on official Russian websites to bots on the Telegram messaging platform that block disinformation, let people report Russian troop locations and offer instructions on assembling Molotov cocktails and basic first aid.
Ukraine Prez pleads NATO for no-fly zone
To limit Russian air strikes on Kiev and other cities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has begged NATO to establish a no-fly zone over his country. But for now, that is a red line for the transatlantic alliance, of which Ukraine is not a member.
"The only way to implement a no-fly zone is to send NATO fighter planes into Ukraine's airspace, and then impose that no fly zone by shooting down Russian planes," the alliance's secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said.
"If we did that, we'll end up with something that could end in a full-fledged war in Europe, involving many more countries and causing much more human suffering. So that's the reason why we make this painful decision."
Tough new sanctions on Russia
G7 countries promised Friday to impose "tough new sanctions" on Russia, and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged to " increase the extraordinary pressure we're already exerting."
But there is not much room for maneuver. The US had promised before the invasion to "start at the top of the escalation ladder and stay there," and have kept their word.
Together with their European allies, they have decreed unprecedented sanctions against the Russian financial system and the oligarchs close to the Kremlin, banned exports of crucial technologies and imposed an air blockade.
An attack on security of Europe, global peace: Biden
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is an attack on not only this country, but also on the security of Europe, US President Joe Biden has said.
Earlier in the day, Biden spoke with President Andrzej Duda of Poland to discuss their countries' response, and those of allies, to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including ongoing efforts to impose severe consequences on Russia.
"And we agreed it's not only an attack on Ukraine, it's an attack on the security of Europe and on global peace and stability," Biden said in the Oval Office of the White House.