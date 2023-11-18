Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Thousands of Iranians rally in support of Gaza as death toll reaches 12,300

- The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees on Saturday denounced strikes on UN-run schools in Gaza after the Hamas-run health ministry said at least 50 people had been killed in Jabalia.
- “These attacks cannot become commonplace, they must stop. A humanitarian ceasefire cannot wait any longer,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a post on X.
- Earlier, dozens died in the UN-operated al-Fakhoora school in northern Gaza in an Israeli strike. It was sheltering hundreds of war-displaced people.
Receiving horrifying images & footage of scores of people killed and injured in another @UNRWA school sheltering thousands of displaced in the north of the Gaza Strip.— Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) November 18, 2023
