Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Thousands of Iranians rally in support of Gaza as death toll reaches 12,300

By Online Desk

Almost thousands of Iranians took to the streets on Saturday as part of state-sponsored marches to demonstrate against the Israeli killings of more than 12,000 Palestinians, including 5,000 children in the Gaza war.

State television showed some protesters carrying bundled white shrouds symbolising the children killed in Gaza during the nationwide rallies.

In Tehran, crowds of demonstrators waved Palestinian flags while others held banners reading “Down with America” and “Down with Israel”.

Others burned Israeli flags while some waved the flags of Lebanese group Hezbollah, Iran’s ally, which has been engaged in border skirmishes with Israel since October 7.

ALSO READ | Social media titans caught in Gaza storm over content

Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard commander Hossein Salami addressed a rally in Tehran, saying: “Palestine stands on the path of a war of attrition ... Israel will face a definitive defeat and end up in the dustbin of history,” Reuters reports.

He added: “The battle is not over. The Islamic world will do whatever it has to do. There are still great [unused] capacities left,” without referring to any possible moves by Iran to join the conflict.

On Saturday, Iran’s foreign ministry called on the international community to help stop the “killing machine and organised terrorism of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people and hold Zionist criminals accountable to justice and international law”.

UPDATES FROM DAY 44 OF THE WAR

