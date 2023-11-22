Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Qatar confirms Israel-Hamas deal on four-day truce, hostage release; Biden praises agreement

By Online Desk

Israel’s Cabinet approved a cease-fire agreement with the Hamas militant group on Wednesday that would bring a temporary halt to the devastating war that is now in its seventh week.

The Israeli government said that under an outline of the deal, Hamas is to free at least 50 of the roughly 240 hostages taken in Hamas’ October 7 attack over a four-day period.

Qatar, which mediates with Hamas, later confirmed the deal, saying the start time will be announced in the next 24 hours and that it will last for four days. “The starting time of the pause will be announced within the next 24 hours and last for four days, subject to extension,” Qatar's statement said.

“The agreement includes the release of 50 civilian women and children hostages currently held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of a number of Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons, the number of those released will be increased in later stages of implementing the agreement.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said before the Cabinet voted early Wednesday that the war would continue even if a deal was reached.

United States President Joe Biden said in a statement late Tuesday that he welcomes the agreement to release at least 50 hostages being held in Gaza and stressed that “it is important that all aspects of this deal be fully implemented.”

“I am extraordinarily gratified that some of these brave souls, who have endured weeks of captivity and an unspeakable ordeal, will be reunited with their families once this deal is fully implemented,” said Biden, who was in Nantucket, Massachusetts, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

UPDATES FROM DAY 47 OF THE WAR

