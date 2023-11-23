Israel-Hamas war LIVE | Qatar says hostage release to start at 7 AM on Friday

By Online Desk

Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman, Majed Al-Ansari said on Thursday that hostage release will start on Friday morning.

The complex and carefully choreographed deal saw Israel and Hamas agree to a four-day truce, during which at least 50 hostages taken in the Palestinian militant group's deadly October 7 attacks would be released. For every 10 additional hostages released, there would be an extra day's "pause" in fighting, an Israeli government document said.

In turn, Israel would release at least 150 Palestinian women and children and allow more humanitarian aid into the besieged coastal territory after weeks of bombardment and heavy fighting.

The Israeli government said that under an outline of the deal, Hamas will free over a four-day period at least 50 of the roughly 240 hostages taken in its Oct 7 attack on Israel, and Israel will release some Palestinian prisoners in exchange.

Egypt helped mediate the cease-fire agreement, which would bring the first respite to war-weary Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 11,000 people have been killed, according to health authorities.

Egyptian state media had earlier said the truce would begin Thursday morning. But, it was not immediately clear what caused the delay in the deal that resulted from weeks of talks involving Qatar, Egypt and the United States.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Wednesday he told US President Joe Biden that he will press ahead with the war after a cease-fire expires. Some 1,200 people have been killed in Israel, mostly during the initial incursion by Hamas.

"We are winning and will continue to fight until absolute victory," he said on Wednesday, vowing to secure Israel from threats emanating from Gaza and Lebanon, home to Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants.

UPDATES FROM DAY 48 OF THE WAR

