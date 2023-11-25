Israel-Hamas war LIVE | Four-day truce begins in Gaza; Israeli hostages, Palestinian prisoners released

By Online Desk

A group of 13 Israeli hostages have been released after a four-day ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war began on Friday morning in Gaza.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said 12 Thai hostages kidnapped by Palestinian militants during Hamas's October 7 raids into Israel were also released on Friday, hours after a truce in the Israel-Hamas war began.

On the other hand, A Palestinian NGO said on Friday that 39 prisoners had been released by Israeli authorities under a truce agreement to pause the fighting in Gaza.

It was done as part of an agreement that Qatar helped broker, in the first major reprieve in seven weeks of war that have claimed thousands of lives. The deal also includes the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, which was to take place later Friday.

The diplomatic breakthrough promised some relief for the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza who have endured weeks of Israeli bombardment, as well as families in Israel who fear for their loved ones taken captive during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack that triggered the war.

Starting from 7:00 am (0500 GMT), the pause was set to silence guns and stop bombings in a conflict that erupted after Hamas's murderous raids into Israel on October 7.

Over the four days, at least 50 hostages are expected to be released, leaving an estimated 190 in the hands of Palestinian militant groups. Meanwhile, 150 Palestinian prisoners are expected to be released.

The Hamas-led government in Gaza says the war has so far killed about 15,000 people and displaced countless more. The exact number of casualties is impossible to independently confirm, but it is clear that for many Palestinian and Israeli families, the pause in violence has already come too late.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will press ahead with the war after a cease-fire expires. Some 1,200 people have been killed in Israel, mostly during the initial incursion by Hamas.

UPDATES FROM DAY 49 OF THE WAR

