Israel-Hamas war Live | Palestinians await humanitarian aid trucks as Israel continues to bomb Gaza
The airstrikes continued on Thursday across the entire territory, including in areas in the south that Israel had declared as "safe zones."
Published: 19th October 2023 05:45 PM | Last Updated: 19th October 2023 06:11 PM | A+A A-
Israel has agreed to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip while the Israeli military keeps up its airstrikes on the Palestinian territory.
More than 1 million Palestinians, roughly half of Gaza’s population, have fled homes in the north and Gaza City after Israel told them to evacuate. The airstrikes continued on Thursday across the entire territory, including in areas in the south that Israel had declared as "safe zones."
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that limited humanitarian aid would be allowed into Gaza from Egypt following a request from US President Joe Biden.
The war that began on Oct. 7 after Hamas militants stormed into Israel, and Israel vowed to destroy the militant group, has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said Thursday that 3,785 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 12,500 others have been wounded.
More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed. An Israeli military spokesperson said Thursday that the families of 206 people believed to have been captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza had been notified.
The current war has already claimed thousands of lives on both sides and the conflict is expected to escalate further.
The EU and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — many voices, no shared vision
In reality, no European country is powerful enough to stand alone as a major player; but together, they are too divided. Their voices verge on inaudible, especially when it comes to going against Washington’s positions, writes Maxime Lefebvre, affiliate professor, ESCP Business School.
US foreign policy has played a big role in the Israel-Hamas war
The current war in Gaza is a direct product of the failure of American foreign policy. It’s an argument in favour of a multipolar world, one in which the US has less influence and other powers can act as countervailing forces.
What we know about Gaza hospital strike that killed hundreds
A rocket hit a hospital in Gaza late on Tuesday. The strike killed hundreds of Palestinians, according to the Hamas-led Gaza health ministry. While world leaders have condemned the deaths and protests have erupted in Arab countries and the wider Muslim world, Israel and Palestinian militant groups have traded blame for the strike. READ FULL REPORT HERE
PM Modi speaks with Palestine leader Abbas, promises aid
In a phone conversation, PM Modi spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and reiterated India's long-standing "principled position" on the Israel-Palestine issue. Modi also promised Abbas that India will continue to send humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.
Gaza hospital blast survivors recount fatal explosion that killed hundreds
Survivors recount the al-Ahli Hospital blast that killed hundreds.
There were conflicting claims about who was responsible. Hamas blamed Israel. Israel denied this and claimed it was due to a rocket misfire by Islamic Jihad. Islamic Jihad dismissed that claim.
Israel's ground war in Gaza may turn into 'Mogadishu on steroids', warns former CIA chief
David Petraeus, the former director of America's Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has warned that Israel's looming ground offensive in Gaza is likely to go on for years and could involve bloody urban combat.
Speaking to POLITICO, Petraeus remarked that the Israeli army faces a similar situation encountered by US forces in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu in 1993 after the shooting of three US helicopters.
The former CIA Chief believes that a land invasion of Gaza "could be Mogadishu on steroids very quickly."
"If they’re [Hamas] as creative in the defence as they were in that horrific, barbaric, unspeakable attack, then you’ll see suicide bombers, you’ll see improvised explosive devices, there will be ambushes, booby traps, and the urban setting, again, could not be more challenging," Petraeus told POLITICO.
No UEFA matches to be played in Israel until further notice
No matches organised by UEFA will be played in Israel "until further notice" due to the "current safety and security situation" in the country, European football's governing body said in a statement on Thursday.
"After a thorough evaluation of the current safety and security situation in the whole territory of Israel, the UEFA executive committee decided that no UEFA competition matches shall be played in Israel until further notice," read the statement.
US, UK urge citizens to leave Lebanon over growing border tensions
The US and British embassies in Beirut on Thursday advised citizens to leave Lebanon while flights "remain available" as border tensions between Israel and Hezbollah intensify over Israel's war with Hamas.
-
Both countries had already warned citizens against travel to Lebanon.
Hamas says no aid or road repair equipment has entered Gaza
Hamas’ spokesman for the Rafah crossing, Wael Abu Omar, said that no aid or road repairing equipment has entered Gaza from Egypt as of Thursday afternoon.
Egypt and Israel reached a deal Wednesday evening that would allow aid to enter the Palestinian territory through the Rafah crossing. Later that day, US President Joe Biden said that aid could begin rolling into the region by Friday, but that the roads near the crossing would first need hours of repairs.
-
The crossing has been hit by four Israeli airstrikes since Oct. 7, Egyptian authorities say.
Surgeries 'performed in corridors' amid depleting fuel resources at Gaza hospitals
Gaza's Health Ministry says it doesn't know how much fuel hospitals had left in their stocks on Thursday.
Ministry of Health asked all gasoline stations in the Gaza Strip to give whatever they have to sustain the operation of the standby generators of the hospitals, spokesperson Medhat Abbas told AP.
-
"They have collected a very small amount of fuel which of course, because the generators of the hospitals are very large, they are consuming thousands of litres, so we don’t know how long they can continue,” he said.
With medical supplies also running short, doctors are resorting to desperate measures to care for the hundreds of wounded Palestinian patients.
"Surgery is being performed in the corridors of hospitals without anaesthesia, yes without anaesthesia, to save the lives of those who may have hope to live," Abbas said.
-
"Others are left to die, to succumb to their destiny," he added.
Hamas commander and legislative council member killed in Israeli airstrike
Gaza’s government press office says the commander of the Hamas-led National Security Forces, Maj Gen Jihad Muheisen was killed in an Israeli strike on his home in Gaza City along with some of his relatives. The National Security Forces is a paramilitary organization in Gaza taken over by Hamas after its 2007 seizure of the strip.
-
Separately, Hamas officials told The Associated Press that its legislative council member Jamila al-Shanti was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Thursday. She was known as the first woman to be elected to political office within the Hamas group and the widow of one of the founders of the Islamist movement.
Israel's Defence Minister meets with troops near Gaza border ahead of looming ground invasion
Palestinian death toll in Gaza increases to 3,785
Airstrike kills 7 small children in Gaza home, residents and doctors say
Residents and doctors in this southern Gaza town said an airstrike slammed into a home, killing seven small children.
The news spread quickly on social media, as grisly images of dead and bloodied toddlers lined up side by side on a hospital stretcher stirred outrage in Gaza and the West Bank.
Bandaged and caked in dust, the bodies were brought to the Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis along with three other dead members of the Bakri family.
“This is a massacre,” hospital director Dr. Yousef Al-Akkad said, his voice choking with emotion. “Let the world see, these are just children.”
Local medics also confirmed that the children were killed in a strike and said the Bakri family was just one of many such cases Wednesday.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
Rishi Sunak urges Israel to let humanitarian aid into Gaza
Several media outlets have reported that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with Israel President Herzog, and his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.
- During the meeting, he extended his support to Israel and stated that the UK stands with Israel and firmly believes in their right to self-defence in line with international law.
- It was also reported that both leaders agreed on the "importance of getting urgent humanitarian aid to ordinary Palestinians in Gaza who are also suffering."
- "Palestinians are victims of what Hamas has done. It’s important that we continue to provide humanitarian access," Al Jazeera reported quoting the British PM.
Jordanian King departs for Egypt to discuss Israel-Hamas war
On Thursday, Jordan informed that King Abdulla II of Jordan has left for Egypt where he will meet Egyptian President Al-Sisi.
In a statement released on X, formerly Twitter, they stated that the King will discuss "means of ending the Israeli aggression in Gaza" with Sisi.
Egypt and Jordan were the first Arab states to normalise relations with Israel, in 1979 and 1994 respectively, and have since been key mediators between Israeli and Palestinian officials.
His Majesty King Abdullah II departs on a short visit to Cairo, during which His Majesty will meet with Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to discuss means of ending the Israeli aggression on Gaza
IDF updates number of hostages held by Hamas
Citing the Israeli military, BBC reported that the number of people taken hostage by Hamas in the October 7 attacks is 203.
It is reported that the IDF has notified the families of the 203 hostages being held in Gaza.
Palestinians in Gaza feel nowhere is safe amid unrelenting Israeli airstrikes
Israeli airstrikes pounded locations across the Gaza Strip early Thursday, including parts of the south that Israel had declared safe zones, heightening fears among more than 2 million Palestinians trapped in the territory that nowhere was safe.
- The bombardments came after Israel agreed Wednesday to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to Gaza, the first crack in a punishing 11-day siege.
- Israeli strikes fell across Gaza overnight, destroying homes in both north and south.
- In southern Gaza, where hundreds of thousands are seeking shelter, the Hamas-led Interior Ministry reported relentless strikes on the city of Khan Younis, hitting several homes.
- Medical staff at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis said they received at least 12 dead and 40 wounded.
READ THE FULL STORY HERE
British PM Rishi Sunak slams 'horrific' attacks on visit to Israel
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday that Israel has suffered an "unspeakable horrific act of terrorism" as he became the latest Western leader to carry out a solidarity visit.
- "I want you to know that the United Kingdom and I stand with you," Sunak said on his arrival for meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.
- He also said that he would be concentrating on efforts to head off a wider conflict in the region after the October 7 attacks by Hamas which left about 1,400 people dead in Israel.
READ THE FULL STORY HERE
Israel continues bombing in Gaza
The Israeli military says it hit hundreds of "Hamas infrastructures" in Gaza over the past 24 hours.
Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah urges leaders to prevent more bloodshed, get humanitarian aid to Gaza
Egyptian soccer star Mohamed Salah, arguably the most celebrated Arab footballer, called on world leaders to “come together to prevent further slaughter of all innocent souls” and for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza.
- “There has been too much violence and too much heartbreak and brutality,” the Liverpool striker said in a video that lasted a little under a minute.
- “The escalations in the recent weeks are unbearable to witness. All lives are sacred and must be protected. The massacres need to stop. Families are being torn apart,” he said in the video.
- Aid to Gaza “must be allowed immediately,” he added. “The people there are in terrible conditions.”
October 18, 2023
Rishi Sunak lands in Israel for talks
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has just landed in Israel's Capital Tel Aviv.
Sunak is on a two-day visit to the region to offer his condolences and support to Benjamin Netanyahu, his Israeli counterpart, over the ongoing conflict with Hamas.
The British PM is expected to visit Egypt and Qatar on this visit, reports media.
I am in Israel, a nation in grief.
I grieve with you and stand with you against the evil that is terrorism.
Today, and always.
?????????????? pic.twitter.com/DTcvkkLqdT
Russia says sending 27 tones of humanitarian aid to Gaza
Russia on Thursday sent 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid for civilians in the Gaza Strip to be transported from Egypt, Moscow's emergency situations ministry said.
"A special plane has taken off from the airport at Ramenskoye near Moscow for El-Arish in Egypt. The Russian humanitarian aid will be handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent to be sent to the Gaza Strip," Deputy Minister Ilya Denisov said in a statement.
Russia's EMERCOM to deliver 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip, mainly food supplies: flour, sugar, rice and pasta.
The Il-76 transport aircraft is already en route to Arish in Egypt. The Egyptian Red Crescent will ensure the delivery of the aid.
American Jewish protesters stage sit-in at Capitol Hill, calls Biden to push for ceasefire in Gaza
Hundreds of American Jews are holding a sit-in at Capitol Hill calling on US President Joe Biden and Congress to push for a ceasefire in Gaza.
HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds of American Jews are holding a sit-in at Congress — and we won't leave until Congress calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. As thousands of U.S. Jews protest outside, over 350 are inside, including two dozen rabbis, holding prayerful resistance.
Evidence shows Hamas militants likely used some North Korean weapons in attack on Israel
Hamas fighters likely fired North Korean weapons during their Oct. 7 assault on Israel, a militant video and weapons seized by Israel show, despite Pyongyang's denials that it sells arms to the militant group.
The video was analyzed by two experts on North Korean arms. Along with an Associated Press analysis of weapons captured on the battlefield and South Korean military intelligence, the video indicates that Hamas used the F-7 rocket-propelled grenade, a shoulder-fired weapon that fighters typically use against armoured vehicles.
READ THE FULL STORY HERE
China will work with Egypt to help stabilize Middle East, says Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping told Egypt's prime minister on Thursday that Beijing hoped to work with his country to bring "more stability" to the Middle East, state media reported, as the Israel-Hamas conflict cast a shadow over the region.
- "China is willing to enhance cooperation with Egypt... and inject more certainty and stability into the region and the world," Xi told Mostafa Madbouli at a meeting in Beijing, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
- "At present, the international and regional situation is undergoing profound and complex changes, and the world is experiencing rapid changes not seen for a century," Xi added.
- Beijing was also willing to work with Cairo to "jointly safeguard international fairness and justice as well as the common interests of developing countries", he said.
READ THE FULL STORY HERE
UK's Sunak heads to Israel Thursday, then region: Downing Street
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will travel to Israel on Thursday before heading to other countries in the region in an effort to de-escalate the Israel-Gaza conflict, his office has said.
"The attack on Al Ahli Hospital should be a watershed moment for leaders in the region and across the world to come together to avoid a further dangerous escalation of conflict," Sunak said in a statement.
"I will ensure the UK is at the forefront of this effort."
We are all shocked by the scenes at the al-Ahli Arab Hospital.
Our intelligence services are rapidly analysing the evidence to independently establish the facts.
Deal struck to open Gaza border for aid
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled a deal to allow desperately needed humanitarian aid to enter war-torn Gaza, where one million people have fled their homes amid withering Israeli air strikes.
- Biden said a limited number of trucks would be allowed to cross the shuttered Rafah crossing from Egypt into Gaza from Friday.
- It would be the first international relief to enter Gaza since October 7, when Palestinian militant group Hamas launched shock raids into Israel, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seizing about 200 hostages.
READ THE FULL STORY HERE